Denver, CO

Lauren Boebert apologizes for suicide bomber comment directed at Muslim Rep.

By JOE RUBINO | The Denver Post
 4 days ago
DENVER — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized on Twitter on Friday morning after a video of her implying that Ilhan Omar, a fellow member of Congress and a Muslim, could be a suicide bomber circulated on the social media site on Thanksgiving.

Boebert, who was elected to represent Colorado’s western 3rd Congressional District in 2020, addressed her apology to “anyone in the Muslim community I offended.” She added that she has reached out to Omar’s office in hopes of speaking with her directly.

“There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction,” Boebert’s tweeted.

Boebert has a history of using anti-Islamic language as an attack on Democrats in Congress. She has repeatedly referred to Omar and fellow Muslim U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib as members of the “jihad squad” including in comments delivered on the House floor.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post .

