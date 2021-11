Tristan Thompson doesn't mince words when talking about his team and teammates. When speaking about he Sacramento Kings recent struggles, it's been no different. "This is the NBA. No one’s going to feel sorry for you. C-Webb (Chris Webber) and (Mike) Bibby ain’t coming through that door, so you’ve go to keep pushing each and every day, keep getting better in practice, keep watching the film, learn from the mistakes," said Thompson. “What guys gotta understand is that those little things over the course of 48 minutes, the my-bads after the my-bads after the my-bads, is what’s going to cost you a game in the fourth quarter.”

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO