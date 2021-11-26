ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

AEW's Jim Ross Makes Big Announcement Amid Cancer Diagnosis

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Ross just made a big announcement as he's battling skin cancer. The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announcer went to Twitter to reveal that he's taking time off from AEW until the end of December due to the treatment for his illness. "Due to my skin cancer care totaling...

popculture.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
