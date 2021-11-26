ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

US Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Dramatically Increasing Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Investment

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanking giant Morgan Stanley is significantly increasing its holdings of the digital currency investment product Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). GBTC gives institutional investors exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), and to date Grayscale has $36.6 billion in assets under management. Citing information from Morgan Stanley’s filings with the U.S. Securities and...

dailyhodl.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Issues Warning to Bitcoin Investors, Says BTC Bounce Could Set Massive Bull Trap

A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is putting Bitcoin investors on notice as he outlines a scenario where BTC could set a big bull trap. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa says that BTC investors are not yet out of the woods after the recent bounce as he sees a possible outcome where an underwhelming rally could put Bitcoin’s uptrend in question.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Sec#Grayscale Bitcoin Trust#Gbtc#Macroscope#The Insight Fund#Europe Opportunity Fund
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood's Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Now and Hold

Institutional investors currently own 7.7% of circulating Bitcoin. Cathie Wood think institutional investors will allocate more money to Bitcoin in the future. Cathie Wood believes the price of Bitcoin could reach $500,000 by 2026. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

What Is Crypto Banking?

You can get started with crypto banking by opening a crypto interest or checking account or using a DeFi app. Learn about options and risks to consider first.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum and Dogecoin Primed for Breakouts As Crypto Markets Gear Up for Bullish December, According to Analyst Justin Bennett

Crypto analyst Justin Bennett says that December could bring rallies to the digital asset markets, with Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) potentially at the forefront. The analyst tells his 91,000 Twitter followers that the dollar index (DXY), which compares the USD to a basket of other fiat currencies, is flashing a bullish signal for the crypto markets.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

The Future of Crypto Hinges on Custody Offerings Rising to the Challenge

A Mordor Intelligence report on digital asset management notes,. “The digital asset management market was valued at $2,962,200 in 2020, and it is expected to reach $8,158,600 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.46% during the period of 2021-2026.”. Institutional investors continue to develop their craving for crypto diversity. Even...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Must Hold Critical Level To Remain in Macro Bullish Trend, According to Crypto Analyst Jason Pizzino

A widely followed crypto strategist and trader is highlighting a crucial level that Cardano (ADA) must hold to keep its bullish market structure. In a new strategy session, crypto analyst Jason Pizzino tells his 242,000 YouTube subscribers that Cardano is still in a macro bullish trend despite the smart contract platform’s massive decline from its all-time high.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
u.today

Grayscale Debuts New Trust for Solana

Leading cryptocurrency money manager Grayscale Investments announced Tuesday that it had introduced a cryptocurrency trust for Solana, the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The newly launched investment vehicle makes it possible for accredited investors to gain exposure to the top "Ethereum killer" without actually holding the underlying asset, thus mitigating...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Reveals Two Altcoins He’s Watching in the Crypto Space

Bitcoin bull Tim Draper is naming two altcoins in the crypto markets that he’s keeping an eye on due to their strong fundamentals and unique use cases. In a new interview on Bloomberg Markets, the billionaire venture capitalist says that open-source programmable blockchain Tezos (XTZ) has the things that he wants to see in a crypto project.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Grayscale Launches Solana Trust for Accredited Investors

The leading cryptocurrency asset manager, Grayscale, has launched its next investment product tracking the performance of Solana. Grayscale Investments, the digital asset manager with over $50B in AUM, announced the launch of its 16th investment vehicle – the Grayscale Solana Trust. The company’s press release, dated November 30th, explained that...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Former Wall Street Banker Partners With Ethereum Competitor for New $1,500,000,000 Crypto Fund

A former Citigroup executive is shaking up the crypto investment space with a $1.5 billion venture, partnering with a leading layer 1 altcoin project. Hivemind Capital Partners is an investment firm founded by Matt Zhang, a 14-year Citigroup Inc veteran. In a press release, Zhang announces Hivemind’s mission to provide solutions to early blockchain entrepreneurs through the creation of a new “tailor-made crypto investment platform.”
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy