As the year winds down, Incubus vocalist Brandon Boyd is turning his focus to his solo music, announcing that his latest solo effort, Echoes and Cocoons, is set to arrive next spring. Coinciding with that announcement, we've also got new music with the song and video for "Pocket Knife" arriving, complete with artwork for the single done by Boyd himself. And it's the artistic single artwork that inspired us to reach out to Boyd to get his take on his favorite pieces of album artwork.

11 DAYS AGO