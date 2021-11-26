ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Kokachin upsets Hello Beautiful in Politely

By Frank Vespe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You gotta work hard to keep the ladies happy,” trainer Jerry Robb joked moments after Friday’s Politely Stakes at Laurel Park. One thing’s for sure: when it comes to keeping the equine ladies happy, at any rate, Robb’s got it down pat. Friday he saddled Princess Kokachin to a...

