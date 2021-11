The fact you can get this RTX 3060-powered Black Friday gaming PC for the same price as some second-hand RTX 3060 graphics cards are going for on Ebay pretty much tells you all you need to know about the GPU market. It's screwed. It's the perfect illustration as to why we've been recommending buying a prebuilt gaming PC if you're in the market for a PC upgrade—you're just not going to be able to buy the graphics card you want for anything like a reasonable price.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO