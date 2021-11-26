ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose’s Christmas in the Park returns to downtown

By Omar Pérez
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — After COVID-19 forced Christmas in the Park to find new ways to spread holiday joy last year — San Jose’s longtime holiday tradition is back in downtown this year.

This year the 40-year-old tradition will produce its traditional walk-thru in downtown San Jose and the new drive-thru event will take place at Lake Cunningham Park.

The drive-thru event will be a new experience compared to last year with 12 different themed areas and a “mile-of-smiles” as you listen to a new soundtrack that is synchronized to over 120,000 lights in the shape of candy canes.

San Jose’s Christmas in the Park newest attraction, a 65-foot- tall Christmas tree with a tunnel. Courtesy: Christmas in the Park.
Downtown will feature a new 65-foot tall tree with a walk-thru tunnel that plays a 10-minute light show every hour — and much more.

“Plus an all new beer and wine garden we call Blinky’s Tavern (and it’s an inflatable log cabin structure), new lighted features in the form of giant teddy bears, shooting stars and a walk-through ornament,” said Minsky.

On Friday, the annual San Jose tradition returns to downtown — kicking off the Christmas season with a tree lighting at 6 p.m. at the Plaza de Cesar Chavez park.

To get tickets for the drive through light display at Lake Cunningham in San Jose, click here .

