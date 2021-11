Together with Lafayette Juniors, Scout Troop 204 will be hosting a wreath and poinsettia sale at the historic Scout cabin (3502 School Street) located on the corner of Lafayette Elementary, at School and First Streets. This feel-good, family event will be outside, from 9am-4pm on 12/4 and 12/5. Scouts will be on hand to provide masked tours of the cabin interior and to help Santa hand out treats from his vintage “sleigh”. Come by to enjoy the festive music and décor and try to spot an ELF! No purchase necessary.

11 DAYS AGO