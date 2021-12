Earning a first-round bye in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs could have its advantages for James Madison. While some teams entering the postseason with six consecutive victories — all by ten points or more — may have preferred to simply keep the momentum going, JMU’s week off has allowed the Dukes to address some of the many healthy issues that have plagued them in the second half of the season.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO