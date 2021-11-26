Grains, Livestock mixed

December corn is down 1/4 cent per bushel, January soybeans are up 2 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is up 3 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are mixed overnight with gains in the soy complex and winter wheat while corn, Chicago and Minneapolis are slightly lower. Trade could be lighter volume the balance of the week with the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday and the shortened session Friday. December option expiration is Friday afternoon.
Corn trade is flat to a penny lower, beans are 1 to 2 cents lower, and wheat is 3 cents lower to 7 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to a penny lower at midday. Rangebound trade is continuing with trade unable to sustain moves in either direction. Ethanol margins will continue to support near-term production with holiday demand likely to keep needs higher with unleaded values sliding to crimp blender margins. Basis should remain steady to firmer short term as harvest pressure eases as more producers wrap up.
Corn futures are narrowly mixed at midday; soybean futures are 3 to 4 cents lower and wheat futures are 5 to 9 cents higher. Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents weaker at midday with sideways action continuing with spillover trade from soybeans and wheat limiting support with weaker spread action. Ethanol margins will continue to support near-term production with holiday demand likely to keep needs higher.
December soybean meal closed up $9.60 Monday, keeping crush values elevated and providing another day of support to soybean prices. Wheats were mixed with December Chicago wheat up 9 1/4 cents and December Minneapolis wheat down 23 1/2 cents. December corn closed down 3/4 cent and March corn was down...
(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Strong sale today. Lambs topping the market at $3.30/lb! Lots of interest in good quality calves. Cows and bulls $3-$5 higher this week. Thank you to each buyer and seller, we appreciate your business! Also thank you to our crew for helping things run so smoothly today! Happy Thanksgiving and we will see you back here on Dec. 4!
