"It's Not An Easy Position" - Man City Star Makes Honest Admission About Role in the Squad

Rodri has been consistency delivering match-winning performances in the middle of the park for Pep Guardiola's side since August.

The 25-year-old, who has kept Fernandinho on the bench for most of the season so far, starred for Manchester City in their statement 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in mid-week.

After being in and out of the squad last term, the Spaniard is now a regular starter alongside Bernardo Silva in midfield, with recent reports linking him with a potential new and improved contract in the summer.

Rodri has this week detailed the various challenges of operating in the middle of the park for Manchester City - which is considered by many to be the most crucial spot in a Pep Guardiola squad.

"I try to learn every day. It’s not an easy position," said the former Atletico Madrid man, as quoted by Mike Minay.

He continued, "You need to find the role, the team needs you, and I understand perfectly what the team demands of me."

After a slow start to life at the Etihad Stadium, Rodri has since developed into a crucial first-team star, following a series of commanding displays for the Sky Blues in recent months.

The Spain international has looked like the perfect man to provide a connection between the attack and defence, which has earned him praise from a large section of the club's fanbase.

Rodri has also been making his presence felt high up the pitch, having scored twice already this season in Manchester City's 5-0 win over Arsenal and their recent 3-0 victory against Everton.

