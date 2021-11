This has been the year of the Nike Dunk. From the Low to the High, Nike has been delivering a ton of new colorways of some of your favorite models. The Nike Dunk High is especially getting some looks with the Winter upon us, as now is the best time to stock up on high-top shoes. New colorways are constantly being unveiled, and recently, Nike decided to bless us with a teaser at a brand new colorway that has simply been named "Moon Fossil."

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO