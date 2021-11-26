Giants' Saquon Barkley: Technically listed as questionable

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions Sunday as the Eagles lost to the New York Giants, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium. The loss makes the Eagles 5-7 on the season. The Eagles (5-7) were their own worst enemy. They had four turnovers, with running back Boston Scott losing a fumble that Julian Love recovered at the New York 40 with 1:34 to play. The Eagles had one more chance in the final 1:11. They got a first down at the Giants 27 and had to spike the ball. Hurts threw three passes and nearly had Jalen Reagor for a TD on...

2 DAYS AGO