Giants' Saquon Barkley: Technically listed as questionable

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Barkley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants offense has no shortage of injury concerns,...

www.cbssports.com

Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley reacts to the firing of Jason Garrett

The New York Giants are quickly approaching a division game with the Eagles, but the biggest story right now is still the changes in the organization. Jason Garrett is out as offensive coordinator, and the reactions have been trickling in. The Giants haven’t yet announced who will call plays in place of Garrett, but various members of the organization have given their remarks about the firing this week.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants star Saquon Barkley gets brutally honest on frustrating injury

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has endured a frustrating 2021 NFL season. Just when Barkley, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last season, was starting to look like his old self again this year, he sustains an ankle injury. Can anyone blame Barkley for being brutally honest when speaking to Giants reporters about his frustrating injury?
NFL
New York Post

Saquon Barkley back at Giants practice, eyeing Monday Night return

Well, not quite back, as in back and in the game, but one week before the Giants once again suit up for real, Saquon Barkley took the field and looked better than he has at any time since this newest issue — a sprained ankle — took the ball out of his hands and eradicated him from an offense that badly needs him.
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts, Eagles Can’t Overcome Mistakes In Loss Against New York Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions Sunday as the Eagles lost to the New York Giants, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium. The loss makes the Eagles 5-7 on the season. The Eagles (5-7) were their own worst enemy. They had four turnovers, with running back Boston Scott losing a fumble that Julian Love recovered at the New York 40 with 1:34 to play. The Eagles had one more chance in the final 1:11. They got a first down at the Giants 27 and had to spike the ball. Hurts threw three passes and nearly had Jalen Reagor for a TD on...
247Sports

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reportedly close to returning

The New York Giants could receive some very encouraging news soon. Star running back Saquon Barkley is almost back to full health after dealing with an ankle injury and he may be back in time for Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Ian Rapoport. “It’s all headed...
NFL
ESPN

New York Giants DB Logan Ryan tests positive; RB Saquon Barkley 'getting better'

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants captain and safety Logan Ryan has tested positive for COVID-19, coach Joe Judge confirmed Friday morning. He has not officially been ruled out for Monday night's road matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it seems to be trending in that direction. The...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saquon Barkley Focused on Return to Lineup

One by one, the questions regarding the exact nature of the ankle injury that kept running back Saquon Barkley out of action came. But Barkley, known for dodging would-be tacklers on the field, politely declined to offer any details into the exact nature of the low ankle sprain he suffered in a Week 5 loss to Dallas.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Buccaneers injury news: Saquon Barkley continues to trend toward Monday return

Running back Saquon Barkley, who has not played for the New York Giants since suffering a Week 5 ankle injury, moved closer to a return to action on Friday. Barkley, as he has all week, practiced for the Giants on Friday. Speaking before Friday’s practice, Giants head coach Joe Judge did not rule Barkley in or out for Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
sportstalkline.com

MAJOR Giants Injury News: Andrew Thomas Off Of IR, Saquon Barkley + Joe Judge on Tom Brady & Bucs

New York Giants injury news is the focus for every Giants fan as Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas have been featured on the Giants injury report. Will Barkley or Thomas be ready to play this week vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football? Thomas is eligible to return off of injured reserve and was seen at Giants practice on Monday as was Barkley. New York Giants host Marshall Green shares his thoughts on the latest Giants news in today’s video!
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Saquon Barkley Injury Update: Is Giants’ stud RB nearing a return?

Due to an ankle injury, the New York Giants have been without RB Saquon Barkley since Week 5. Barkley sprained his ankle against the Cowboys and hasn’t played since. Fresh off their bye, the Giants are as healthy as they’ve been all season. Will that include a returning Barkley in Week 11?
247Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley addresses his injury-prone label

Saquon Barkley has struggled to stay healthy throughout his NFL career. Since the end of the 2019 season, Barkley has played in just seven games, but he is not letting his injury issues keep him down. During a press conference prior to the New York Giants’ Monday night showdown against...
Bleacher Report

Giants Rumors: Saquon Barkley Expected to Play vs. Bucs Barring Ankle Injury Setback

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley should be good to go for Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, unless he suffers a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. Barkley has missed the Giants' last three games. Barkley suffered the ankle injury...
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley expected to play against Tom Brady, Buccaneers on 'Monday Night Football,' per report

Saquon Barkley might finally be past his latest injury. The 24-year-old suffered a severe ankle sprain in Week 5 after taking only two handoffs against the Dallas Cowboys, on a play that saw him roll his ankle on the leg of cornerback Jourdan Lewis. He was immediately helped off of the field before seeing his ankle balloon massively with swelling and being ruled out shortly thereafter, having not taken the field for the Giants since. He's reportedly expected to suit up on Monday night though, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, when the Giants visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to close out the Week 11 slate of games.

