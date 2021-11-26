ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars' Tavon Austin: Available for Week 12

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Austin (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Betting Preview for Week 12

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) are close favorites (-2) against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) on Sunday, November 28, 2021. The contest’s point total is 45.5. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline. Falcons -2 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110...
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Falcons release depth chart before Week 12 contest vs. Jaguars

The Falcons have done some shuffling around on their depth chart this week ahead of their road game in Jacksonville. Most recently, the team signed punter Thomas Morstead after Dustin Colquitt was placed on the club's COVID-19 reserve list. Last week, the Falcons moved Hayden Hurst (ankle) and Daren Bates...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Atlanta Falcons: 4 bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons’ Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is a must win as they try to keep their playoffs hopes alive. This is why we’ll be looking at the Falcons-Jaguars game with predictions in mind. Atlanta had a disappointing performance against the New England Patriots as they were...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Siriusxm Nfl Radio
FanSided

Jaguars Game Sunday: Jaguars vs. 49ers odds and prediction for Week 11

The Jacksonville Jaguars fought hard and almost pulled off a comeback against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. But in the end, they fell short, and instead of starting a winning streak, they lost their seventh game of the 2021 NFL season. It wasn’t all bad though up until the last play, the Jags had a realistic shot to come out of Lucas Oil Field with a win.
NFL
Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars Week 10 snap counts in loss versus Indianapolis Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars were coming off an impressive upset win over the Buffalo Bills entering Sunday’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts, but despite another valiant effort by the Jacksonville defense, the Jaguars couldn’t quite get the victory, as the Colts ultimately won by a final score of 23-17. With...
NFL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Carlos Hyde: Limited role Week 10

Hyde had two carries for four yards and caught one of two targets for zero yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss at Indianapolis. Hyde ended up receiving the start Sunday, but James Robinson dominated the snaps in his return from a one-game absence due to a heel injury. Coach Urban Meyer indicated Hyde may see more involvement than usual given Robinson was coming off the injury, but that didn't prove to be the case. The veteran tailback remains nothing more than a potential handcuff for Robinson.
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars Waive Tyron Johnson Ahead of Week 11

The Tyron Johnson era is over in Jacksonville, going out with a whimper as the Jaguars waived the wide receiver on Tuesday morning. The Jaguars claimed Johnson off waivers after the Los Angeles Chargers waived the former deep threat just ahead of Week 1. But after Johnson saw playing time over the first month, he was planted to the bench as he struggled with the Jaguars' offense, and as the Jaguars struggled to develop him, instead playing other receivers such as Tavon Austin and Laquon Treadwell.
NFL
FanSided

Jaguars vs. 49ers: 5 players that must shine in Week 11

Although the Jacksonville Jaguars have won just two games this season, they are better than they were last year. The outcome is no longer decided by the start of the third quarter. And with the exception of the 31-7 debacle against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, the Jags are in it until the fourth quarter. Moreover, they’re more fun to watch and have you tuned in until the last moment.
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: Current NFL player goes "fangirl" over chance to meet Tavon Austin

For anyone that follows recruiting here at EerSports, the running joke is just how many players 'grew up watching Tavon Austin.' It doesn't matter if they are freshmen in high school right now, meaning they were five years old when Tavon was running rampant in Morgantown - he is the guy that recruits talk about when they get an offer from West Virginia. Much of that has to do with his extensive - and well-done - highlights from his time at WVU. Apparently, that fandom is not limited to current recruits, either. In the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars, current Colts running back Nyheim Hines absolutely gushes about Austin, admitting he has to go full 'fangirl' and meet the former Mountaineer. Check it out in the video above.
NFL
FanSided

Jaguars must keep an eye on and contain these five 49ers in Week 11

Nobody will blame you if you have mixed feelings about the Jacksonville Jaguars’ heartbreaking loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. On one hand, they showed they can come back from a deficit and compete until the last minute. On the other hand, they still lost. Although the defense once again stepped up, penalties and drops spoiled what could have been a statement win.
NFL
FanSided

49ers vs. Jaguars: 4 reasons Niners should be concerned in Week 11

49ers -6 The 49ers are rightfully heavy favorites on the road against the lowly Jaguars in Week 11, but there are reasons to be concerned about this bout. The San Francisco 49ers essentially saved their season by pulling off a massive upset win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 10.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers Week 11 practice report: No changes with game vs. Jaguars looming

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) RB Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger) Hasty and Hurst will likely be ruled out considering the prolonged absence for both. Hasty hasn’t practiced since getting hurt in Week 9. Mitchell is the name to watch here though. A limited participation would’ve been a good sign, but he is only a couple days removed from finger surgery so it’s not alarming that he’s still out. He could certainly still be in line to play despite two absences to start the week.
NFL
FanSided

49ers vs. Jaguars: Weather won’t be a factor in Week 11 game

The 49ers can feel somewhat thankful they’re traveling to Florida to face the Jaguars in the second half of the season when the weather won’t be too hot. San Francisco 49ers fans may remember back at the very beginning of the 2019 season when the team had to travel to Florida for a Week 1 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the heat and humidity of a late-summer game in early September could have easily impacted the wear and tear on the players.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Matchups to watch revisited: Week 10 Colts vs. Jaguars

The Colts had a combined 28 total pressures against Trevor Lawrence, not allowing him to get comfortable at all in the pocket. DeForest Buckner and Kwity Paye had their best games of the season, leading the Colts’ pass rush department with contributions from players like Taylor Stallworth and Dayo Odeyingbo. The Colts will need this sort of pass-rushing production to continue if they are to beat teams like the Bills and Buccaneers in hope of making the playoffs.
NFL
Jaguars.com

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Week 11- 49ers vs. Jaguars

We've got you covered on how to follow as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the San Francisco 49ers at TIAA Bank Field in Week 11. Sunday's game will be the first time Jacksonville has hosted San Francisco at TIAA Bank Field since 2005 when the Jaguars defeated the 49ers, 10- 9. In their first matchup between the two teams in 1999, Jacksonville beat the 49ers, 41-3, at home. The 38-point differential is tied for the third-largest point differential in team history.
NFL

