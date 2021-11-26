Jaguars' Tavon Austin: Available for Week 12

For anyone that follows recruiting here at EerSports, the running joke is just how many players 'grew up watching Tavon Austin.' It doesn't matter if they are freshmen in high school right now, meaning they were five years old when Tavon was running rampant in Morgantown - he is the guy that recruits talk about when they get an offer from West Virginia. Much of that has to do with his extensive - and well-done - highlights from his time at WVU. Apparently, that fandom is not limited to current recruits, either. In the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars, current Colts running back Nyheim Hines absolutely gushes about Austin, admitting he has to go full 'fangirl' and meet the former Mountaineer. Check it out in the video above.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO