Rep. Boebert apologizes after making anti-Muslim remarks against Democratic colleague

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert has released a video saying she phoned Democrat Ilhan Omar to discuss her “jihad squad” slur against the Democrat – and that Ms Omar hung up on her when she told her she was the one who should be apologising.Ms Boebert sparked outrage after telling supporters a story about being in an elevator with Ms Omar, one of only two Muslim women in Congress, and supposedly saying to a US Capitol police officer “well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine”.She added: “So we only had one floor to go. I said, ‘Oh look,...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO