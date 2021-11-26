ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Boebert apologizes after making anti-Muslim remarks against Democratic colleague

NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerino Wool Socks That Keep Feet Comfy In Every SeasonBombas Merino...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 181

Genevieve Rafferty
3d ago

She was given a GED by the old boy's club set up as Stooge. Her husband a CREEP SQUAD Felon. She's the high school mean girl who never graduated.

Reply(33)
43
Ultimate One⚓
3d ago

Aww...she just sorry it was caught on tape. Deep down we all know she is the right-wing supremacist that has great hatred in her uneducated mind! Stay in school Boebert, mabe your brain will grow 3 sizes bigger unlike your shriveled up heart!!

Reply(9)
36
JoAnn Connor
2d ago

She must have gotten an ultimatum to either shut up or be gone. Her and Greene need to be voted out! Along with Jordan, Gaetz, Nunes, Collins, Graham, Cotton, Paul, McCarthy, Meadows, Hawthorne, Cawthorn, et al.

Reply(2)
15
Related
NBC News

GOP Reps. Mace, Greene spar over Rep. Boebert's Islamophobic comments

WASHINGTON — Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Nancy Mace of South Carolina threw jabs at each other on Tuesday after Mace condemned Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado for making anti-Muslim comments about a Democratic member. In a tweet Tuesday morning, Greene called Mace "the trash of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Muslim#Democratic#Merino Wool
q13fox.com

Rep. Omar ends 'unproductive' phone call with Rep. Boebert over Muslim remarks

It appears the matter between Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., remains unresolved. Omar released a statement saying she accepted a phone call from Boebert Monday over Muslim remarks Boebert made last week that were deemed offensive. Omar said she was hoping for an apology from Boebert but ended the call once she realized Boebert wasn't going to offer one.
SEATTLE, WA
Rolling Stone

Rep. Boebert Suggested Rep. Omar Was a Terrorist. Democrats Want the GOP to Take Action

Democratic leadership condemned Islamophobic remarks made by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) where she suggested Omar was a terrorist and called her a member of the “jihad squad.” “Racism and bigotry of any form, including Islamophobia, must always be called out, confronted and condemned … We call on the Republican Leadership to address this priority with the congresswoman and to finally take real action to confront racism,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic House leadership wrote in a statement late Friday. Boebert was filmed over Thanksgiving break telling a story about an encounter with Omar in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Ilhan Omar hung up on Lauren Boebert after the Republican told her to apologise despite ‘jihad squad’ slur

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert has released a video saying she phoned Democrat Ilhan Omar to discuss her “jihad squad” slur against the Democrat – and that Ms Omar hung up on her when she told her she was the one who should be apologising.Ms Boebert sparked outrage after telling supporters a story about being in an elevator with Ms Omar, one of only two Muslim women in Congress, and supposedly saying to a US Capitol police officer “well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine”.She added: “So we only had one floor to go. I said, ‘Oh look,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Decider

‘The View’ Hosts Slam Lauren Boebert’s Anti-Muslim Remarks: “Shows Why So Many People Are Distrustful of Congress”

In an undated video that went viral last Thursday, Boebert recounted an alleged incident where she was getting into an elevator when a Capitol police officer rushed to the elevator and tried to open the door as it was closing. She claimed that, upon seeing Omar to her left, she said: “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.” This implied that Omar — who is Muslim — could’ve been carrying explosives in a backpack. Boebert also called Omar a part of the so-called “jihad squad.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Marjorie Taylor Greene says 'never apologize to Islamic terrorist sympathizers' after Lauren Boebert apologized for Islamophobic comments about Ilhan Omar

Lauren Boebert apologized to Ilhan Omar after making anti-Muslim comments during a campaign event. Omar called on House leadership to take action, saying "Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress." In a tweet, Marjorie Taylor Greene said Omar was undeserving of an apology. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Denver Post

Editorial: Since Boebert seems incapable, we’ll apologize to Omar for her

The Denver Post editorial board has mostly tried to ignore U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s antics because they add so little to the public discourse. Since the Western Slope representative was elected in November 2020, we’ve published two editorials about her. The first urged an investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and whether her words and actions helped former President Donald Trump spark the insurrection; the other editorial defended Boebert from sexist and elitist attacks targeting her on social media for her physical appearance and her lack of a college education.
DENVER, CO
kvrr.com

Boebert apologizes to Muslim community after Ilhan Omar comments

WASHINGTON (FOX) – Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Friday apologized to the Muslim community for comments she made about Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., that many deemed Islamophobic. “I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar,” Boebert said in a statement shared with...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

NBC News

234K+
Followers
33K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy