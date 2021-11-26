Rep. Boebert apologizes after making anti-Muslim remarks against Democratic colleague
She was given a GED by the old boy's club set up as Stooge. Her husband a CREEP SQUAD Felon. She's the high school mean girl who never graduated.
Aww...she just sorry it was caught on tape. Deep down we all know she is the right-wing supremacist that has great hatred in her uneducated mind! Stay in school Boebert, mabe your brain will grow 3 sizes bigger unlike your shriveled up heart!!
She must have gotten an ultimatum to either shut up or be gone. Her and Greene need to be voted out! Along with Jordan, Gaetz, Nunes, Collins, Graham, Cotton, Paul, McCarthy, Meadows, Hawthorne, Cawthorn, et al.
Comments / 181