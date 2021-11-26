ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Tigers fans freak out following latest report

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just moments ago, Jon Morosi took to Twitter to upset Detroit Tigers fans around the world. Of course, Morosi was not really trying...

detroitsportsnation.com

FanSided

Meet the 2 Newest Detroit Tigers players

The Detroit Tigers added two more players to their roster on Friday. Today is the deadline for MLB teams to add players to their 40-man roster, lest they be made available for the upcoming Rule 5 Draft, and the Detroit Tigers announced their choices at precisely 2 PM Eastern. This...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers projected to sign veteran outfielder

We know the Detroit Tigers are interested in signing a shortstop and a couple of veteran starting pitchers but Al Avila has also said the team could have their eye on a veteran outfielder. In a piece recently published on CBSSports.com, R.J. Anderson predicts where he believes the top 20...
MLive.com

Former Tigers slugger getting big payday in Japan

When the Detroit Tigers signed Renato Nunez just before spring training, some thought he would end up being the club’s regular first baseman. He played nearly every day for the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 and 2020, blasting 43 home runs in 815 plate appearances. But things didn’t work out for...
MLive.com

Former Tigers first-round pitcher signs with Los Angeles Dodgers

Beau Burrows is headed to Los Angeles. The 2015 first-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers announced on his personal Twitter account Tuesday evening that he has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which will likely include a Spring Training invitation in March of 2022. Burrow...
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Will Cedric Mullins Fly North This Winter?

The Detroit Tigers are looking to upgrade the roster to compete in 2022, and with the Baltimore Orioles making it known that their all-star centerfielder is up for grabs, would Cedric Mullins be a good fit in Motown?. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that the Orioles “would listen” to offers...
The Spun

Reds, Tigers Reportedly Agree To Offseason Trade

The MLB offseason officially began today, and we’ve already got one trade on the books. The Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds have struck a deal involving catcher Tucker Barnhart. Barnhart, a two-time Gold Glove winner, is headed to Detroit in exchange for minor league infielder Nick Quintana. The 30-year-old Barnhart...
FanSided

5 free agents who absolutely will not sign with the Chicago Cubs

Despite the best wishes of Chicago Cubs fans still smarting from the team’s July dismantling of the core, Jed Hoyer doesn’t look or sound like he’s ready to swim in the deep end of the pool this offseason. This year’s free agent shortstop class isn’t just good – it’s the...
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Detroit Tigers in more major rumors

The Detroit Tigers are coming. The AL Central should be dominated by the Chicago White Sox in 2022 and potentially beyond but the Tigers are going to be so tough. The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians are falling off so that leaves the division wide-open for these two (the Kansas City Royals are still a bit away).
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa may lose interest from 1 team for key reason

There appears to be plenty of interest in free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, but another team may be hesitant to pursue him for one major reason. Correa is expected to seek upwards of $300 million in free agency, and that price tag is proving to be a bit much for some teams. That includes the Detroit Tigers, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. The Tigers “love” Correa but are reluctant to offer that sort of contract due to their array of needs.
FanSided

Two Possible Detroit Tigers Targets Signing Soon?

As the Hot Stove heats up, the rumors start to sizzle. Contender November has covered several players that the Detroit Tigers could sign in free agency, and two of whom are rumored to be signing deals prior to December 1st. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Corey Seager and Marcus Semien could find new homes sooner rather than later. As Passan notes below, the league is expected to go into lockout on December first until a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is reached.
MLive.com

Tigers waive longtime catcher; additional moves expected before lockout deadline

The Detroit Tigers have waived longtime backup catcher Grayson Greiner. The team announced Monday that Greiner had cleared waivers and elected free agency. Greiner was a candidate to be non-tendered -- or not offered a contract for 2022 -- before Tuesday’s deadline, but the Tigers accelerated that decision by waiving him a couple days early.
The Spun

Report: Javier Baez Has “Had Talks” With 1 MLB Team

The Detroit Tigers may be making a play for notable free agent Javier Baez. According to recent reports from MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Tigers have been in contact with Baez regarding a potential deal sometime in the past few days. Baez was acquired by the Mets from the...
FanSided

Cubs Rumors: Are the Detroit Tigers the frontrunner for Javier Baez?

For weeks, it’s seemed like the Detroit Tigers and free agent superstar Carlos Correa were ready to make it official. The fit is obvious and there’s the obvious connection between manager AJ Hinch and his former player. But now, according to Jon Morosi, the Tigers have shifted their focus and...
MLive.com

Buckle up for wild 48 hours for Tigers, MLB

The first work stoppage in 26 years -- even a brief one -- wouldn’t be good for baseball. But it sure has spiced up the offseason. A flurry of signings occurred this weekend and more are expected Monday and Tuesday, as teams and players rush to finalize deals ahead of an impending lockout.
WILX-TV

In My View: Detroit Tigers’ $77 million risk

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have now signed two free agents. The latest is Eduardo Rodriguez, a left hand starting pitcher -- always a risk in my view when pitchers get long term deals. It’s five-years, $77 million and the Tigers clearly need a left hand starter if they are to make a serious playoff push next season. Whether this is the guy or not, time will tell.
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Michael Fulmer should not rejoin the rotation

The Detroit Tigers have an interesting situation to think about as they start to shape and build out the roster this offseason. They are likely going to add another arm or two in the form of bullpen help or maybe a depth starter. No matter what, the Detroit Tigers will...
