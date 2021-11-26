ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stefano Pioli signs new extension to his AC Milan deal to remain with the Serie A giants until June 2023 as he aims to take the club back to the top of Italian football

By Sam May For Mailonline
 4 days ago

AC Milan have confirmed manager Stefano Pioli has signed a new contract with the club until June 2023, with the option of a further one year.

Pioli, 56, put pen-to-paper on the deal at AC Milan's Casa Milan, the headquarters of the Serie A giants.

The Rossoneri head coach will continue with his current project and look to take his side back to the summit of Italian football, having already helped them to return to Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhinK_0d7YcZqB00
Stefano Pioli (centre) signs a new deal to remain as AC Milan manager until June 2023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02na2p_0d7YcZqB00
Poli rallies his team on in the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday

Milan defeated Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, securing a 1-0 victory in the Spanish capital with Junior Messias netting three minutes from time to hand his side the win, and a chance of qualifying for the last-16 of Europe's elite competition.

'I want to thank the Club for giving me the chance to coach a competitive team and one that is replete with great values, which must never go missing and which make AC Milan special', he told Milan's official website.

'I'm proud of the work we've done until now, with the good relationship I have with the management, with the growth of my players and with the passion displayed by everyone working at this incredible Club.

'Our fans are extraordinary and I hope to return their affection by making AC Milan more and more competitive.'

Pioli has taken charge of 106 matches, and clocked up 59 wins, 27 draws and suffered 20 defeats, with a points-per-game average in Serie A of 2.05.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGcuO_0d7YcZqB00
Poli gestures to the travelling AC Milan fans at full time after his side defeated Atletico
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UMKDt_0d7YcZqB00
The players and staff celebrate after securing a 1-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano

Former AC Milan legend Paulo Maldini, who is now technical director at the club, was also delighted following the announcement.

'Stefano is - due to his professional competence and for his temperament and personality - our ideal head coach. He has completely bought into the values and strategy of our club,' he said.

'His leadership has created a cohesive atmosphere for big ambition. The aim is to continue the journey we've begun and attain better and better results.'

