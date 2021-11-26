Watch Jenny Lewis Play “Puppy and a Truck” on Fallon

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Jimmy Fallon is expanding his territory at NBC with the new game show That's My Jam, featuring celebrity teams competing for charity in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Those challenges will include some games drawing inspiration from Fallon's Tonight Show tenure, including "Wheel of Impossible Karaoke," "Slay It, Don't Spray It," and many more. Monday's "sneak episode" features The Voice's season 21 coaches (Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend) facing off, so tune in if Grande and Clarkson singing dueling pop diva covers sounds like the musical competition you didn't know you needed. —Tyler Aquilina.
Comments / 0