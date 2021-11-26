ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac CT4 Discount Combines $500, Low-Interest Financing In November 2021

By Mike Deslauriers
Cover picture for the articleA Cadillac CT4 discount reaches $500 in November 2021, which can be combined to 0.9 percent APR financing for 72 months on 2021 CT4 models. In addition, current eligible GM or non-GM lessees benefit from a $500 rebate towards the lease of Premium Luxury and Sport trim levels. The...

