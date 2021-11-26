Shooting incident in Berks County kills ten-year-old, police investigate

HEREFORD TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a 10-year-old boy in Berks County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred on Thursday, November 25th on Chestnut Street in Hereford Township around 2 p.m. when the suspect fired three shots, from his rifle on his property towards a homemade target.

Police say the shot traveled through the target and struck the victim.

At this time, investigators believe the victim died from gunshot wounds. However, an autopsy will take place to confirm the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation, charges will be filed against the suspect once the autopsy report is completed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.