ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Shooting incident in Berks County kills ten-year-old, police investigate

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hiPf_0d7Yb3tD00

HEREFORD TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a 10-year-old boy in Berks County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred on Thursday, November 25th on Chestnut Street in Hereford Township around 2 p.m. when the suspect fired three shots, from his rifle on his property towards a homemade target.

Coroner confirms death in Berks County shooting incident

Police say the shot traveled through the target and struck the victim.

At this time, investigators believe the victim died from gunshot wounds. However, an autopsy will take place to confirm the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation, charges will be filed against the suspect once the autopsy report is completed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Hereford Township, PA
Hereford Township, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Berks County, PA
WBRE

Watch: Police search for suspects in car theft

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two individuals that they say are involved in car theft. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, a 2013 Navy Blue Volkswagon Golf, was stolen from the owner after losing their keys. Police say the individuals captured on video are suspects in the car theft. The […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

PSP: 1,155 crashes, 533 DUI arrests over Thanksgiving holiday

HARRISBURG, DAUPHINE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released their Thanksgiving holiday enforcement results. The data was collected from November 24 to 28 and is only from PSP, not local police. CRASH DATA Year TotalCrashes Fatal Crashes PeopleKilled People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-RelatedFatal Crashes 2021 (5 Days) 1,155 5 5 225 91 2 2019 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#Pennsylvania State Police
WBRE

Woman facing charges after police say she struck a teenager in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges have been filed after a pedestrian was struck and the driver fled the scene in Tamaqua. According to a press release from the Tamaqua Police Department, a 16-year-old male was struck by a vehicle driven by Kayla Hayes. The incident occurred in the 700 block of East Broad Street […]
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

PA man arrested after State Police chase in Bradford County

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man was arrested after a State Police chase in Bradford County. On Nov. 17, State Police say Stormey Kissell entered a checkpoint on Liberty Corners and Airport Road in Towanda Township where he was stopped by Troopers. State Police say Kissell claimed to not have a driver’s license, vehicle […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Coroner confirms death in Berks County shooting incident

HEREFORD TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The Lehigh County Deputy Coroner released an update in regard to the 10-year-old boy who was shot on Thursday.   According to the corner, the victim died of a gunshot wound to the body. The manner of death is pending further investigation into the incident.   State Police say the incident occurred on Chestnut Street in Hereford […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Four arrested after drug-bust traffic stop in Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Four people have been arrested on multiple drug, drug paraphernalia, and criminal obstruction of justice charges after a traffic stop in Sayre earlier this month. Waverly residents Kate Rowe (30), Jacob Simpson (27), Brandon Moore (25) and an unnamed man were arrested on November 13, when Sayre Borough police officer was […]
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

Maid Rite Steak Company fire ruled accidental

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that broke out at a Lackawanna County meat packing plant Monday night has been ruled accidental. The fire happened at the Maid Rite Steak Company on Montdale Road Monday night in Scott Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore, employees discovered the fire along a wall where […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Crews work to extinguish fully involved fire in Scott Township

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Explosions rocked a Lackawanna County business after it caught fire Monday evening. Crews were at the Maid Rite Steak Company for hours putting out the fully involved building. The fire broke out just before 5:30 Monday evening on Montdale Road in Scott Township. The meat packing plant was fully […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Son charged with homicide for mother’s death in Coal Township

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A homicide victim’s son is now charged with her death in Northumberland County. Eyewitness News first told you Sunday night about the death in Coal Township in the 1300 block of West Holly Street. 61-year-old Sarah Jones was found dead in her home from an apparent head injury. Her son, 39-year-old […]
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

WBRE

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy