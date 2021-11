Michael A Rodriguez Sr., 72, of Waynesboro, peacefully went to be in glory in the Presence of Our Lord Jesus Christ on Nov. 16, 2021. He was born Oct. 15, 1949, in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, to the late Luis and Josefina (Lamboy) Rodriguez. An only child, he was raised...

WAYNESBORO, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO