Shinkoskey: American freedom must be balanced by common sense

Regarding “Retailers, small businesses report ‘back to normal’ holiday sales in Katy,” (Nov. 29): A possible benefit of any supply-side shortages this holiday season would be a good excuse to cut down on excessive gift giving to relatives and friends. People already have too much stuff. They are overloaded with possessions to the point they can no longer fit cars in their garages. Take a ride through any residential neighborhood on a Saturday morning when garage doors are up and you can see what I mean. Even worse, many pay a monthly rent for self storage to handle the overload. Many years ago, our families made a mutual decision to cut holiday gift giving down to the bare minimum. All agreed and the stress of the “gift giving” season totally disappeared.

KATY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO