Shinkoskey: American freedom must be balanced by common sense

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of people today think it is not right to stop people from doing whatever they want to do. Let them make mistakes, let them suffer, let them die. But caring people want to do what they can to prevent misery, disease and death....

Sid England
2d ago

No libertarian in his right mind believes you can do anything without consequence. You're rights extend only to the point that they violate mine.

All Right
2d ago

You can explain things to people....but you can't understand it for them. Look at the mess we call California

Daily Aztec

Perspective: America, this is getting exhausting

Imagine growing up as a kid and your parents having to explain to you that certain people won’t like you just because of your skin color. As you get older, imagine your parents having to explain to you to be mindful of how you present yourself to white individuals so they won’t negatively generalize your community.
Lebanon Democrat

Poll: Americans overwhelmingly support religious rights and freedoms this Thanksgiving

(The Center Square) – The majority of Americans, 73%, say their rights come from God, not government, and say government can’t force Americans to violate their religious beliefs, according to a poll conducted by Summit.org and McLaughlin and Associates. “There’s a widening gap between the dominant media narrative and what...
bouldercityreview.com

We must balance freedom, civic responsibility

Despite the overwhelming consensus of the American professional medical community (including the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Nurses Association, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institutes of Health) that advocate for COVID-19 vaccination and basic disease prevention behaviors such as mask wearing in public in order to lessen the savage toll of the coronavirus pandemic, some Americans remain skeptical of the necessity, safety and efficacy of these public health measures. Indeed, it is likely that no amount of expert medical advice or corroborative scientific data will convince these skeptics and conspiracy theorists otherwise.
Jesus
WCNC

YouDay: Common sense isn't common to everyone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If common sense was common wouldn't we all have it?. The reason some people lack it is because they're locked in a series of set ways, unwilling to expand beyond the stubbornness of their minds. When a person is locked within themselves, the sense they maintain is only common to them. This version of common sense is dangerous to the common person.
swnewsmedia.com

Letter: What it means to be a freedom-loving American

In the Nov. 13 letter to the editor titled “How Is Biden Doing So Far?” the writer states “In less than a year, the damage done to our country by this supposed adult (Biden) ought to terrify every freedom-loving American.” Lets look at the facts, the effects and accomplishments of Biden's policies versus the regurgitation of gibberish from conservative media by the writer.
Minnesota Daily

Boru: Americans are intellectually stubborn

As you read above, I believe that Americans are stupid. But more often than not, it is intellectual stubbornness and willful stupidity that make American people so ignorant. I will give you an example. A report shows that 7% of American adults believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows. The fact that people believe this is horrific. Another common belief is that Africa is a country, when it is actually an entire continent made up of 54 independent countries.
The Ledger

Choosing friends based on their politics is 'intellectually lazy'

A friend of mine, in the course of a semi-professional context, was chatting to a similarly ranked fellow professional, when she was told “… unless, of course, you like [a politician], in which case, we cannot be friends.”. They meant it, apparently. Exchanges like this are becoming far too common...
BYU Newsnet

President Oaks calls for society to balance religious freedom and equality

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor of the First Presidency, gave a keynote speech at the University of Virginia and spoke about the need for both the religious and nonreligious to seek equality and fairness in local settings. The speech was during the university’s annual Joseph Smith Lecture on Religious...
Union Leader

Carlos Cardona: Leadership needed on common sense immigration reforms

FOR THREE DECADES, politicians have talked about fixing our broken immigration system, but they haven’t really done anything about it. Now, Congress has the opportunity to include pathways to citizenship for Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status holders, farmworkers, and essential workers in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Small business...
Recorder

My Turn: Why we must pass the Freedom to Vote Act

If America has a civil religion, voting for the first time is a baptismal act. Like baptism, it is also a profound act of intergenerational nurture, through which we welcome the young to take their place amongst us. So why are states making it more difficult for new voters to...
yourvalley.net

Rittenhouse trial: The problem with public opinion for American justice

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is a case study in why public opinion doesn’t (and shouldn’t) matter in a court of law. Everyone, White or Black, should be able to plead self-defense. Even if the public hates them. Rittenhouse rose to infamy last year after he was arrested for shooting three...
Marietta Daily Journal

Indian Knoll named a Common Sense School

Indian Knoll Elementary School has been recognized as a Common Sense School by the national nonprofit organization Common Sense. The school earned the designation by demonstrating its commitment to preparing students to think critically and use technology responsibly to learn, create, and participate, while also preparing them for the perils that exist in the online realm, such as plagiarism, loss of privacy, and cyberbullying.
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Maybe inflation will knock some sense into Americans

Regarding “Retailers, small businesses report ‘back to normal’ holiday sales in Katy,” (Nov. 29): A possible benefit of any supply-side shortages this holiday season would be a good excuse to cut down on excessive gift giving to relatives and friends. People already have too much stuff. They are overloaded with possessions to the point they can no longer fit cars in their garages. Take a ride through any residential neighborhood on a Saturday morning when garage doors are up and you can see what I mean. Even worse, many pay a monthly rent for self storage to handle the overload. Many years ago, our families made a mutual decision to cut holiday gift giving down to the bare minimum. All agreed and the stress of the “gift giving” season totally disappeared.
mediaite.com

Dan Bongino Loses Conservative Support Amid Rumors His Vaccine Mandate Stand is Really Just ‘Virtue Signaling’

Dan Bongino has been off the air for weeks as he carries out an intense feud with the syndicator of his radio show. It’s a been bad time to take off for a conservative firebrand, given the abundance of news: a tight gubernatorial race in Virginia that ended in a Republican victory, the looming threat of vaccine mandate strikes, and President Joe Biden either falling asleep on the global stage as his approval ratings sink to lower lows.
