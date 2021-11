The offseason is finally in full swing and, while the CBA drama is due to dominate headlines, there are plenty of free agents available for the Colorado Rockies to sign. Considering the Rockies failed to resign the excellent Jon Gray before the season ended, the team needs to solidify their rotation more than ever. Simply signing someone like Michael Pineda might look like a good signing for anyone with basic statistical knowledge. However, if we look further into the analytics, he doesn’t quite have the skills that would characterize success at Coors Field.

