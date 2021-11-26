Shoppers Are Back For Black Friday, Despite Pandemic And Security Concerns

Sonora, CA — The day after Thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year for anyone looking for bargains. Industry analysts project there will be two million more shoppers than last year. Unfortunately, all the hustle and bustle will also bring out the holiday Grinches just waiting to steal the joy of the season. Sonora Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel has some safety advice while fighting the crowds to get that perfect Christmas gift, “Black Friday, actually most the time during the holidays we see an uptick in theft especially around retail establishments. Some tips I can share are park in well-lit areas, shop with a friend especially at night, be aware of strangers approaching you, and don’t leave personal items unattended in your car.”

SONORA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO