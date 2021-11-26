Shoppers Are Back For Black Friday, Despite Pandemic And Security Concerns

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Black Friday shoppers were out early to get a shot at some of the best deals.
CBS2’s Christina Fan caught up with people outside the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The young crowd said clothing and shoes appear to be the most popular choices this year.
It’s beginning to look a lot like… 2019, as businesses are expected to welcome more than 158 million shoppers for Black Friday weekend.
“Foot Locker, Champs, Foot Action,” one shopper told Fan.
“Right for the shoes, straight steals and deals, let’s go,” another added
“Limited items, limited items,” said another.
Toy shop...
