ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Shoppers Are Back For Black Friday, Despite Pandemic And Security Concerns

By 13 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Friday 2021 brought shoppers back to...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Shoppers head to the Auburn Mall for Black Friday deals

In Central Massachusetts shoppers hit area malls to find the best deals. The Auburn Mall reported a good sized crowd Friday. Mall Manager Chris Bastien said a lot of people want to get out and shop after not really being able to last year. He said being able to see...
RETAIL
Paducah Sun

Mall anticipates increase in Black Friday shoppers

Kentucky Oaks Mall is anticipating more shoppers to be participating in Black Friday this year after many Americans stayed out of stores last year to curb the spread of COVID-19. Doors at the mall will open at 6 a.m. Friday, and will be open until 9 p.m. Kentucky Oaks Mall...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Pandemic
WHNT-TV

Fewer Black Friday Shoppers at BridgeStreet

Even with restrictions much lighter than last year, Black Friday numbers just weren't as high as they've been in years past. News 19's Hannah Jones had a live look at BridgeStreet early Friday morning.
LIFESTYLE
mymotherlode.com

Busier Black Friday With Millions More Shoppers Predicted

Sonora, CA — The day after Thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year for anyone looking for bargains. Industry analysts project there will be two million more shoppers than last year. Unfortunately, all the hustle and bustle will also bring out the holiday Grinches just waiting to steal the joy of the season. Sonora Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel has some safety advice while fighting the crowds to get that perfect Christmas gift, “Black Friday, actually most the time during the holidays we see an uptick in theft especially around retail establishments. Some tips I can share are park in well-lit areas, shop with a friend especially at night, be aware of strangers approaching you, and don’t leave personal items unattended in your car.”
SONORA, CA
newschain

Shoppers forecast to spend almost £9bn on Black Friday

Shoppers are expected to spend almost £9 billion on what could be the biggest Black Friday yet, according to analysts. Retail experts have predicted that spending will rise beyond pre-pandemic levels as shoppers seek to spend more on loved ones following disrupted Christmas celebrations last year. It also comes amid...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTGS

Savannah Tanger Outlets preparation for Black Friday shoppers

SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — Huge sales, packed parking lots, and stores filled with shoppers. Black Friday!. A day that many stores prepare for months in advance, representatives at the Tanger Outlets in Pooler said this year's Black Friday, is a good sign of a strong holiday season. “We’ve had a...
SAVANNAH, GA
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
CBS DFW

Haslet Amazon Air Hub Moving Half A Million Packages On Cyber Monday And Beyond

by Nicole Nielsen | CBS 11 HASLET, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s Cyber Monday and more than 60 million Americans are expected to shop what is said to be one of the biggest sales days of the year. But your order won’t just magically arrive at your door. Fulfillment centers and organizing facilities are in full swing. Amazon’s air hub in Haslet is funneling half a million packages a day, the company said. “We have certainly seen an increase in demand here in DFW. We’ve got over eight million people in North Texas, all of whom like to shop,” said Amazon representative Daniel Martin. The hub is...
HASLET, TX
CBS New York

Black Friday Shoppers Back In Person This Year, Despite Higher Prices

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Black Friday shoppers were out early to get a shot at some of the best deals. CBS2’s Christina Fan caught up with people outside the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The young crowd said clothing and shoes appear to be the most popular choices this year. It’s beginning to look a lot like… 2019, as businesses are expected to welcome more than 158 million shoppers for Black Friday weekend. “Foot Locker, Champs, Foot Action,” one shopper told Fan. “Right for the shoes, straight steals and deals, let’s go,” another added “Limited items, limited items,” said another. Toy shop...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
connectcre.com

Shoppers Have Held Back but May Go For It on Black Friday

A new Oracle retail survey shows that consumers have barely made a dent in holiday shopping. While a September survey showed that 52 percent of Americans had already started holiday shopping or planned to shop earlier than usual, when asked again last week, 66 percent said they are less than halfway done with holiday shopping. This could mean big shopping surges for retailers heading into Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy