ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Contract Awarded to Move Confederate Monument

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTON, Md. (AP) — Officials on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have voted to award a contract to remove a Confederate monument from a courthouse lawn and relocate it. The Talbot County Council voted unanimously Tuesday...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
alabamanews.net

Confederate Group Opposing Lawsuit over Tuskegee Monument Site

A Confederate heritage group says it will fight a lawsuit in Macon County that could lead to the removal of a monument in Tuskegee. Macon County has asked a court to give it the deed to the downtown square where the Confederate memorial has stood for 115 years. That could be a key first step toward taking down the statue.
TUSKEGEE, AL
heraldcourier.com

The stance on Virginia’s Confederate monuments: Well, it’s complicated …

Confederate monuments might relocate due to new construction, or be removed upon the order of elected leaders, but during the last two Virginia elections, constituents of nine counties voted strongly against moving Civil War memorials. During elections this November in eastern Virginia, Middlesex County saw 77% out of 5,500 votes...
VIRGINIA STATE
Culpeper Star Exponent

King George will move Confederate memorial

On a 3–2 vote, the King George County Board of Supervisors voted this week to move a monument that honors Confederate soldiers off the courthouse lawn. The action was applauded by members and friends of the King George chapter of the NAACP who’d been asking the county to move the obelisk from public property for more than 18 months. On Tuesday, Robert Ashton, NAACP vice president, asked the supervisors once more to “stop the politics and do the right thing by moving the monument to a cemetery where it belongs.”
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville plans Confederate monument decision for next year

City council members in Jacksonville have set a goal to decide by next summer whether to remove a Confederate momument from a local park or let it remain in place. They’ll also be deciding about other Confederate monuments in the city, The Florida Times-Union reported. “We take control of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro leaders looking to remove Confederate monument from downtown park

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Waynesboro City Council has set a Dec. 13 public hearing on the removal and relocation of the Col. William H. Harman monument in Constitution Park downtown. Oh, no, this won’t get the crazies out. Harman was a Confederate Army colonel who died...
POLITICS
WITN

Contracts awarded for makeovers to state roads

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) - The Department of Transportation says several highways and secondary roads in a portion of North Carolina are set to get makeovers. A department news release says the work in Division 8 is scheduled to begin in the spring. In Moore County, a $4.1 million contract was...
CARTHAGE, NC
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Montgomery faces fine, lawsuit for dropping Confederate name

Alabama's capital city last month removed the Confederate president's name from an avenue and renamed it after a lawyer known for his work during the civil rights movement. Now the state attorney general says the city must pay a fine or face a lawsuit for violating a state law protecting Confederate monuments and other longstanding memorials.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate Soldiers#Cemeteries#Monument#Ap#The Talbot County Council#Confederacy
WJTV 12

$261M Army contract awarded to Louisville company

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced a $261.7 million contract has been awarded to Taylor Defense Products in Louisville to provide cranes for the U.S. Army. The company won the contract to produce commercial cranes with minor military modifications.  The contract work is expected to extend through […]
LOUISVILLE, MS
Effingham Daily News

County does not award ambulance contract

EFFINGHAM — After months of discussion about ambulance service, the Effingham County Board this week opted not to award a contract to RuralMed to be the sole 911 ambulance provider — despite a recommendation to do so from the board’s Ambulance Oversight Committee. Board members Doug McCain, Heather Mumma, David...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
froggyweb.com

Audit concludes North Dakota firm was properly awarded wall contract

WASHINGTON – The Defense Department’s internal watchdog said its investigation into a $400 million border wall contract found it was properly awarded to a North Dakota firm whose owner used multiple appearances on Fox News to push for the job. The Pentagon’s inspector general released results of the audit, requested...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Honolulu's First and Only Woman Mayor Dies at Age 93

HONOLULU (AP) — The first and only woman to serve as mayor of Honolulu died earlier this month at age 93. Eileen Anderson, who was mayor from 1981 to 1985, died Nov. 3, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Tuesday. She defeated incumbent mayor Frank Fasi in 1980 with 70% of...
HONOLULU, HI
PennLive.com

Another Pa. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

A state lawmaker from Berks County is the second lawmaker to announce on Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Republican Rep. Mark Gillen, 66, issued a statement saying he recently learned he has contracted the virus and is experiencing mild symptoms. “My exposure and positive test occurred while I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Andre Dickens wins Atlanta mayoral runoff, AP confirms

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens will be Atlanta’s next mayor. The Associated Press has called the Atlanta mayoral runoff for Dickens over City Council President Felicia Moore. The two candidates emerged from a crowded field of candidates including former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed to face each other. “I’m...
ATLANTA, GA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Students Attending In-School Instruction No longer Eligible for Pandemic EBT Benefits

Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Maryland Department of Human Services in conjunction with the Maryland State Department of Education secured approval from the USDA to operate a Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) Program. The program has successfully served approximately 550,000 Maryland children, and the Department of Human Services has issued over $1 Billion in benefits […] The post MD Students Attending In-School Instruction No longer Eligible for Pandemic EBT Benefits appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
iheart.com

Pennsylvania Politicians Test Positive for COVID

(Harrisburg, PA) --Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, a republican from Centre/ Mifflin, has announced that he has been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of Covid-19. Benninghoff was fully vaccinated for COVID -19 earlier this year and says in a statement that he was tested for Covid-19 prior to Thanksgiving after developing mild symptoms. He has not been in the Capitol since November 18 and, out of caution he has been quarantining since his test last week. Benninghoff says he's working from home as his offices in Bellefonte, Reedsville and Harrisburg continue to serve people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy