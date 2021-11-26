Contract Awarded to Move Confederate Monument

On a 3–2 vote, the King George County Board of Supervisors voted this week to move a monument that honors Confederate soldiers off the courthouse lawn. The action was applauded by members and friends of the King George chapter of the NAACP who’d been asking the county to move the obelisk from public property for more than 18 months. On Tuesday, Robert Ashton, NAACP vice president, asked the supervisors once more to “stop the politics and do the right thing by moving the monument to a cemetery where it belongs.”

KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO