Contract Awarded to Move Confederate Monument

(Harrisburg, PA) --Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, a republican from Centre/ Mifflin, has announced that he has been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of Covid-19. Benninghoff was fully vaccinated for COVID -19 earlier this year and says in a statement that he was tested for Covid-19 prior to Thanksgiving after developing mild symptoms. He has not been in the Capitol since November 18 and, out of caution he has been quarantining since his test last week. Benninghoff says he's working from home as his offices in Bellefonte, Reedsville and Harrisburg continue to serve people.
