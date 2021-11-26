ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Slight Warm Up On The Way

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will gradually warm up slightly over...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox61.com

Cold overnight, chilly Tuesday

Tuesday will start out with some sun, but clouds will increase as the morning goes along. There may be a sprinkle or flurry. High temps will be around 40 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
cbslocal.com

Miami Weather: Chilly Start, Warm Afternoon With Plenty Of Sun

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A chilly start to the final day of November. Our normal low this time of year is 66 degrees and most areas were 10 degrees below the average. Temperatures tumbled to the mid to upper 50s across Broward and Miami-Dade. It was in the low to mid-60s across the Keys.
MIAMI, FL
cbslocal.com

MN Weather: Rain, Wintry Mix Expected During Overnight Hours

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last day of November will feature above-average temperatures and the chance of a wintry mix in the evening and overnight hours. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor reports that the high temperature will be 43 in the Twin Cities for Tuesday, with partly sunny conditions for most of the day.
MINNESOTA STATE
41nbc.com

Sunny and warm weather returns this week

It was a cool day across Middle Georgia, behind a cold front that passed through yesterday. Highs today only warmed to the low 60s for much of the area, but warmer weather is on the way for the week. Highs pressure continues to hang out with us, keeping it clear...
MACON, GA
cbslocal.com

Weather: Slightly Warmer Day Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– A slightly warmer day is ahead. Tuesday’s high temperatures are in the upper 40s with sunny skies. It gets even warmer through Wednesday and Thursday as highs reach the middle 50s, some may reach the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Weather#Cbs
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winds Contribute To Chilly Weather, Plus A Chance For Flurries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a chilly and windy start to the work-week. Highs today did not make it out of the 40s today, making it feel like winter for sure! Clouds will be on the increase overnight as temps fall just below freezing. Another Alberta Clipper system is slated to dive into the mid-Atlantic Tuesday morning. It will be a very fast-moving system and will be lacking significant moisture, but it will bring the potential for flurries and a light snow shower to parts of central Maryland. The best chance to see these conversational snowflakes will be for areas north and...
MARYLAND STATE
KVIA

Temps warming up

Looking good for putting up those Christmas decorations not only tomorrow but the rest of this week. Highs will climb to the upper 60's and low 70s tomorrow. We will enjoy a good amount of sunshine. Temps will hit the low 70's Wednesday and Thursday before a little pullback later...
ENVIRONMENT
WYFF4.com

Big warm up on the way heading into December

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tuesday kicks off a warming trend that has us on track to soar into the 70s later this week. High pressure dominates the region helping to maintain dry conditions through Friday at least. Cooler air isn't too far away and will return heading into the weekend. For...
ENVIRONMENT
hoiabc.com

Warming up this week

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Our weather will stay pretty quiet this week, and the big story will be increasing temperatures over the next few days. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s with highs tomorrow rebounding to near 50 degrees. We’ll see some clouds early tomorrow, but mostly sunny skies are expected for most of the day.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clearing Overnight, Milder Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — After some evening light showers/flurries, we’ll clear out in the overnight with lows in the low 30s. It will be mostly sunny and milder Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. Clouds return Tuesday night ahead of a weak clipper system that will allow for a slight chance for patchy rain and flurries on Wednesday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) The first day of December will be mild with highs on Wednesday afternoon in the low 50s. Expect mid-50s for Thursday, which is nearly 15 degrees above average, with a partly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Changes arrive this weekend with colder temperatures on Saturday, and a chance for a rain and snow mix of Sunday with highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clearing skies overnight. Low 32. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Patchy light rain/flurries possible early. High 50.
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

Warming up through the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Near average temperatures were in place across the state to start the new workweek with a more normal late fall day. After having a stretch of near to below normal temperatures over the past few days, a nice warming trend is set to swing in. Monday night:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chilly Monday Night Will Break Way For A Sunny Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday night under mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the chilly 50s. Some inland areas will wake up to the low 50s inland with mid to upper 50s closer to the coast. A sunny Tuesday afternoon is expected with pleasant highs in the mid-70s. (CBS4) Wednesday morning will not be as chilly but still on the cool side with temperatures in the low 60s. Highs will start to creep up to around 78 degrees. As winds shift more out of the east mid to late week, we will gradually warm up. Morning lows will be milder on Thursday and Friday as we’ll wake up with the upper 60s. Highs will be near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. A mainly dry weather pattern is in store for the week as high pressure remains over the Southeast, Gulf and Florida.
MIAMI, FL
utv44.com

Gradually warming up

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We have a chilly start to the day, but we should warm up to the upper 60s this afternoon. Tonight will not be as cold with lows falling to the low 40s. Tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the low 70s and then low to mid 70s for Thursday, Friday and the weekend. We should stay mostly sunny through Thursday. A few more clouds return for Friday and the weekend and a few isolated showers may be possible Saturday and Sunday. However, it looks like most of us will wait until Sunday night and Monday morning for showers along our next cold front.
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Unseasonably warm weather is sticking around in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Meteorological winter starts on Wednesday, but colder weather will be largely absent. After Thanksgiving, we’ve seen some pretty warm temperatures, especially West River where two of the last three days have featured highs in the 60s. The start of this new work week has already featured the first of at least two attempts to set new record highs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WISH-TV

Warming up!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A milder start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 30s with a few clouds around. Highs Tuesday will warm to the upper 40s with plenty of sunshine! Even warmer by midweek with highs breaking into the lower 50s with a scattered rain chance. It gets even...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wtvy.com

Chilly this morning, but a warm up is on the way

SYNOPSIS – A chilly start this morning as we are all waking up in the upper 20s to lower 30s! Buddle the kids up as they wait for the school bus this morning, we will see temperatures warm into the upper 60s for afternoon highs with plenty of sunshine once again this afternoon. The next few days will remain quiet with temperatures warming into the middle 70s by the end of the week. Our next front tries to push through over the weekend which should cool us off some just in time for the start of next week.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy