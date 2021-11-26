ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The best air fryer Black Friday deals on Cosori, Philips and more

By Lindsey Vickers, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MR5CV_0d7YYsLC00
Score massive discounts on air fryers during Black Friday 2021. Cuisinart / Cosori / Philips

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's hard to look at pictures of air fryers filled with crispy, warm, goodness and not want one. The gadgets can, purportedly, make some of your favorite snack foods—I'm looking at you, French fries—into healthier and equally good tasting options literally out of thin air. And if you don't have one yet, there's no time like the present to splurge and go all in with Black Friday finally here.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

We set out to pull together the best deals you can currently score on air fryers. You can save more than $100 off some brands, including the Philips Premium Air Fryer XXL , our favorite model.

We loved the Philips Air Fryer XXL for its user-friendliness. Our tester also raved about the fries it produced, which it managed to cook perfectly even when the basket was loaded with three pounds worth of frozen taters. Other foods, including chicken, came out with crackling crusts that made our tester feel as though they'd been deep fried, even though they were cooked in thin air. The only downsides were the air fryer was a bit noisier than others we tested and it took up substantial counter space.

If you're looking for a smaller option—not to worry, we've rounded up all the best deals from the chunky-but-great Philips XXL, to the slimmer profile Cuisinart AFR-25 .

The best air fryer Black Friday deals

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best air fryer Black Friday deals on Cosori, Philips and more

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This large air fryer is so cheap at Walmart it could be a mistake

This year’s best Black Friday deals will let you expand your kitchen’s capabilities with discounts on a variety of appliances, but you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday before you begin making purchases. If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, you should check out the early Black Friday air fryer deals that retailers are already offering. Among them is Walmart’s $31 discount for the Chefman TurboFry air fryer, which brings its price down to just $69 from its original price of $100.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

If you're looking for an air fryer, I've owned four. Here's the one I recommend

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Air fryers and I have a long and sometimes bumpy history. I love the idea of a kitchen appliance that circulates hot air to cook food nice and crisp without all the oil you need for deep frying -- and in a matter of minutes. But I had one problem. While most of the countertop appliances work the same, every air fryer I bought somehow managed to let me down -- except for one: the Ninja Foodi 8-quart 4-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer. And it's worth every penny.
RECIPES
Digital Trends

Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

The holiday shopping season has started early this year, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater experience with a truly big-screen TV, these 85-inch TV Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity. Black Friday TV deals are by far the best time of the year to save a bundle of cash on a new television, and with retailers already rolling out the red carpet for shoppers, now’s the time to get shopping if you want to snatch up any of the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals before they dry up.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philips#Black Friday Deals#Fry#Reviewed#French#Decker Crisp N#Cosori Air Fryer
Android Headlines

Walmart Has Big Screen Onn. Smart TVs From $128 For Black Friday

Black Friday is quickly approaching and Walmart is kicking things off early with a relatively massive deal available for two “onn.” TVs from the start of its Walmart Black Friday Week deals. In fact, right now, buyers can pick up 40-inch and 70-inch onn. TVs from Walmart for Black Friday at just $128 and $398, respectively.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Amazon announced what to expect from its Cyber Monday deals. This year, the shopping event will kick off during thanksgiving weekend, starting Saturday and ending Monday next week. Amazon says it will slash the prices on plenty of tech products, and we are here to tell you all about it. Make sure to check out our Black Friday coverage for the best deals and our Cyber Monday articles too.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
AOL Corp

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals came early! Our picks, from $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worried you missed the Black Friday party? Never fear, Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are here! This weekend's savings have been incredible all around, and Walmart continues to lead the charge. The retailer now has a ton of early Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
Digital Trends

This 10.1-inch Android tablet is only $79 at Walmart for Black Friday

It’s always useful to have a tablet around the house. You can view videos on a screen that’s bigger than your phone, read books on apps like Kindle, or give it to your kids to play games and watch educational content. However, the best Black Friday tablet deals don’t always have to cost hundreds of dollars. If you’re looking for a versatile and affordable tablet for your family, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. You can pick up the onn. 10.1-inch Android tablet for just $79, a $30 discount from the original price of $109. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best Black Friday deals on cheap tablets.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
TRAVEL
CNET

Bed Bath & Beyond's early Black Friday deals end Sunday: Top picks you can buy today

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The Bed Bath & Beyond early Black Friday sale is happening now, with prices dropped on brands like Bissell, Shark and Ninja. Here's the catch: The deals will only stick around for five days -- the sale ends Sunday, Nov. 21 -- so you'll need to act fast if there's something you want to buy.
SHOPPING
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 7 just got a price cut at Amazon for Black Friday

As we continue to move through the early Black Friday shopping season, discounts on all sorts of cool tech are popping up. Today, Amazon is offering some awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals, among them a $10 discount on the Apple Watch Series 7, specifically the GPS model with green aluminum case and clover-colored sport band. It’s marked down to $390 currently, and fast, free delivery is in play for Amazon Prime members.
ELECTRONICS
Bring Me The News

Target unveils deals for 2-day 'Cyber Monday' event

While the crowds were out for this year's Black Friday deals, Target unveiled something for those who prefer to do their bargain hunting online. On Friday, the Minnesota retail giant announced its deals for Cyber Monday 2021, continuing its tradition of starting the online shopping holiday a day early. Starting...
RETAIL
Rolling Stone

More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are here, and new data from Adobe’s 2021 Holiday Shopping Forecast predicts major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — some of the best home and kitchen deals of the season are live. In addition to the big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, shoppers will be able to score home and kitchen Cyber Monday discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club (which now has a 90-day free trial to let you shop SamsClub.com without a membership). Especially if you’re worried about pandemic-related delays to the supply...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

304K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy