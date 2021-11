A serious crash at a busy southwest Atlanta intersection Tuesday sent the drivers of two vehicles and a pedestrian to the hospital, authorities said. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. at University Avenue and Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta police said in a news release. Two cars were involved in the main collision in the intersection. One of the drivers lost control of their vehicle and it left the road and hit the pedestrian and another car.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO