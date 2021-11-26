ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases fall, hospitalizations jump

By Joseph Price
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases of COVID-19 dropped below 6,000 again on Friday while hospitalizations went up.

There were 5,877 active cases of the virus reported Friday. This is a decrease of 296 from the previous day.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data showing that there were an additional 303 new cases, raising total cases to 526,706.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJURY_0d7YXwpt00

There were no additional deaths recorded on Friday. The last day without a death in the state was Nov. 21. The number remains at 8,652.

Currently, 334 patients are hospitalized from the virus, 22 more than Thursday.

As of Friday, 66 people on ventilators, two more people than the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 1,206 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that the vaccine doses were expected to be lower due to the holiday and advised anyone shopping to continue to protect themselves from the virus.

“Vaccine doses administered yesterday are lower than the previous week,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “This was expected due to the Thanksgiving holiday. If you’re out shopping today, make sure you do what you need to protect yourself as COVID is still present across the state.”

Currently, 1,437,796 Arkansans are fully vaccinated. In addition, 324,015 are partially vaccinated.

