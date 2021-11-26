ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordstrom's Cyber Weekend Sale Includes up to $50 Off La Mer's Best-Sellers

By Julia Guerra
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsider this your friendly PSA: Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales aren't exclusive to style gurus and technology buffs. Makeup and skincare lovers can score major savings on their holy grail products, too, and prices have already started dropping around the Nordstrom beauty department. Now through November 26th, over...

