Patricia McGarry Drake, who rose from a secretarial position to serve as Essex County Clerk from 1991 to 1996, died on November 25. She was 82. Drake worked in the county clerk’s office for 22 years — six years as the deputy county clerk — during the tenure of Nicholas V. Caputo, “The Man with the Golden Arm.” After Caputo announced that he would not seek re-election in 1990 after 30 years in office, the Essex County Democratic organization picked Drake as their candidate to replace him.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO