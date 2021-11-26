ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USPS Operation Santa: How to become a gift recipient or ‘adopter’

By Mariann Cabness
(WWTI) — USPS Operation Santa connects letters from deserving kids with generous people to help fulfill their wishes at Christmas time.

How it works

  • Kids write letters to Santa’s special address
  • USPS receives the letters
  • Personal information is redacted from the letters
  • The letters are published online
  • People “adopt” them and fulfill the wishes
  • Adopters ship the gifts and holiday wishes are delivered

Downloadable letter templates are available on the USPS website. Those wishing to become “adopters” can view the published letters online beginning November 29, 2021.

In order to make sure the letters are received in time, writers should send their letters by December 10, 2021 to the following address:

Santa
123 Elf Road
North Pole, 88888

Writers should be sure to include their name and return address on the upper left corner of the envelope so gifts can be sent to the appropriate address. Each letter will also need a postage stamp.

Writers Checklist

A full checklist from USPS is below to ensure your letter makes it on time and without any holiday hiccups. Make sure your letter:

  • Is legible
  • Includes your first and last name
  • Has Santa’s correct address
  • Has your correct return address, including any apartment numbers
  • Has a Forever ® First-Class Mail ® postage stamp
  • Will be mailed by the Postal Service
  • Will be postmarked before or on December 10, 2021

