The Detroit Lions’ defense has given the team a chance to win lately, led by a pass defense that has been very good. The Detroit Lions are of course still winless this season, but their last three games have been decided by a total of five points. A tie to the Pittsburgh Steelers and losses to the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears were all winnable games, if the offense could have held up any end of the bargain. The other side of the ball has not been a problem, and it has been a strength lately.

