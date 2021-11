Rather than absorbing this tragedy, Arjun sees this as an opportunity to get his primetime slot back; he negotiates with his ruthless producer to get a spot on the air, and he continues his conversation with the terrorist. What begins as a twisted plan soon gets completely out of hand. Despite what Arjun would like to believe, he’s not in control at all; there’s a bomb in his ear piece, ready to kill him at any moment, and if this terrorist doesn’t receive an apology from the government for the death of his construction worker friends, he’ll only cause more destruction. Now Arjun must try to save lives – including his own and his wife’s – before it’s too late.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO