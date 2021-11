A teenager in India was attacked and dragged into a deep river by a crocodile while fishing. The boy was fishing with his younger brother in Kharasrota river in the eastern state of Odisha on Wednesday when he was attacked. The victim – identified as Soumyaranjan Mallick of Kaharaganda village – was near the water body when the crocodile leaped out and dragged the boy away. His younger brother raised an alarm after he noticed the crocodile attacking Soumyaranjan.

ACCIDENTS ・ 26 DAYS AGO