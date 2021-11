Want to cut down your own Christmas tree this year? Head to these seasonal farms located outside the city. There are plenty of ways to take part in holiday traditions in Chicago (Christkindlmarket and twinkling lights, anyone?). But since you can’t cut down your own Christmas tree within city limits, we've found some farms within an hour and thirty minute drive from the city where you can usher in the holiday season with some time in nature. From rustic, small fields where it’s only you, your friends and your saw, to curated festivities featuring warm fireplaces, craft cocktails and Santa encounters, these farms will fill you with holiday cheer and a sense of accomplishment. Head to some of the best places to cut down a Christmas tree near Chicago if you don't feel like digging out that fake tree.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO