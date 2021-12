Happy Thanksgiving week to all. Usually this is one of the most fun weeks of the season for daily fantasy football with two big slates going. The focus of this piece will be on the Sunday main slate. As always, this series is dedicated to using the best advanced stats and metrics at PlayerProfiler to identify high leverage Quarterback-Wide Receiver stacks to play in daily fantasy football tournaments. A stack combines a QB and one or more pass catchers from the same NFL team in order to benefit from the positively correlated fantasy scoring between the two positions. We’re looking to capitalize on shared fantasy point chunk plays.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO