ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

FirstEnergy planning West Virginia solar energy project

By The Charleston Gazette-Mail, Associated Press
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WClNh_0d7YVSC700

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – FirstEnergy Corp. has applied to build five solar energy projects throughout its West Virginia service territory.

If approved by West Virginia regulators, the company estimates that the projects would generate 50 megawatts of electricity.

The plans comply with a 2020 bill passed by the state legislature that permits electric utilities to own and operate up to 200 megawatts of renewable generation facilities. They would not displace the company’s current coal-fired generation capacity, The Charleston Gazette-Mail said.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Auditor and public to monitor infrastructure spending

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia is about to get $6 billion for infrastructure improvements, and you can help track the progress. Soon, billions of dollars will be flowing into the Mountain State to help repair roads, bridges, highways, broadband, and more. But with all that cash coming in over a five-year period, there are […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Suddenlink, Build Back Better’s in West Virginia; meet our new Inside West Virginia Politics co-host, Amanda Barren

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — This week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics welcomes a new co-host to the program. 13 News’ very own Evening Anchor, Amanda Barren. In Segment One, we are joined by Dr. Sherri Young of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to talk about COVID-19 and safety tips on Thanksgiving and travel. We are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Industry
Charleston, WV
Sports
Charleston, WV
Business
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 20 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,105 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 20 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,837 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old female from Raleigh County, a 48-year old male from […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy