Christmas In Heritage Park Offered Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 2021

By Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Every year around this time, I receive phone calls from individuals about selecting the correct size turkey, thawing, and cooking. This holiday season, the challenge of selecting and cooking a holiday turkey is further complicated by difficulties with the food supply chain. According the Dr. David Anderson, AgriLife Extension economist, a drop in production from last year is driving up the cost of turkey. He indicated that turkey numbers and pounds produced are at their lowest number since 2015, causing price per pound to increase.
Comments / 0