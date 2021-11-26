ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Christmas In Heritage Park Offered Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 2021

 4 days ago
Hopkins County Historical Society will once again host Christmas in Heritage Park Saturdays, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 2021, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. A $3 fee is asked for everyone age 7 and older, but children ages 6 or younger will...

Several On Golden Agers Gift Tree Have Yet To Be Adopted

The Senior Citizens Center each year hosts a Golden Agers Gift Tree, a concept similar to Angel Tree program, and there are still several yet to be adopted this year. Community members who have a little extra to give are invited to stop by and select a senior citizen to adopt. Simply stop by the Senior Citizens Center and select one of the tag decorations on the tree. Each tag contains the name of a homebound senior citizen in this community, who likely won’t receive Christmas gifts this year, as well as a wish list of a few things each would like to receive as gifts. Then, shop for gifts fitted to the senior. Wrap the presents and return them to the tree at the Senior Citizens Center between Dec. 6 and Dec. 17.
SSHS Jazz Band Gearing Up For 2021 Christmas Tour

The Sulphur Springs Jazz Band is gearing up for a busy week, with seven performances – four public performances and three private performances – over a 7-day period as part of the 2021 Wildcat Jazz Christmas Tour, which culminates during the SSISD Band Christmas Concert on Dec. 9. The Jazz...
Trading Post for November 29, 2021

Found on Friday Nov. 26th: assorted mechanics tools on the street. Call to identify 903.348.6322. Wanted: Optical Level Transit with tripod and stick. Prefer David White 903 243 0585. Maytag black flat surface electric stove,have upgraded and selling this one excellent working conditions cleaned asking $125,also update on the Steve...
Time to Give to the Golden Agers Gift Tree at Seniors Center!

Each year, Karon Weatherman hosts a Golden Agers Gift Tree at the Sulphur Springs Seniors Center. Each of the individuals who have a tag on the tree are housebound and may have wishes for personal needs at Christmas time. If you would like to “adopt” a Senior Citizen whose name is on the tree, just purchase some of the items needed by that person, which are listed on their Golden Agers tag on the tree. Frequent requests are slippers, robe, bath and personal needs items, games and snack foods. The gifts you select need to be wrapped and brought back to the Senior Citizen Center between December 6th and December 17th. Then, the gifts will be distributed during Christmas week by Seniors Center volunteers. According to Karon, your gift may bless a Senior, but you will reap the biggest blessing as the anonymous giver!
Meal A Day Menu For Nov. 22-26, 2021

Monday – Fish, Hushpuppies, Pinto Beans and Cole Slaw. Tuesday – Chicken Vegetable and Rice Casserole, Broccoli and Roll. Wednesday – Turkey and Ham, Dressing, Green Bean Casserole, Sweet Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce and Roll. Thursday – Closed for Thanksgiving. Friday – King Ranch Chicken Casserole, Corn and Black Beans. The...
Good News Christian Bookstore Celebrates a 31-Year Business Journey on Friday November 19 at Noon

GOOD NEWS! The Christian Bookstore in Sulphur Springs has moved to the Spring Village Shopping Center 1181 South Broadway Street in Sulphur Springs, TX. Previously, GOOD NEWS! was located in the VF Outlet Mall. On Friday, November 19th, 2021 GOOD NEWS! will celebrate our 31 years in business with a 31% discount off everything in the store! We will also have free drawings every 31 minutes, including drawings from Good Treasures, a crafter/vendor mall located inside GOOD NEWS! Refreshments will be served and there will also be a ribbon cutting by the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, November 19th at 12 noon. Please stop in and share our joy! Store phone: 903-885-6946.
Meals on Wheels Menu for week of November 22th

For those of you who participate in the Meals on Wheels program in Hopkins County, here is your menu for the upcoming week. Meals on Wheels delivers a hot meal M-F anywhere in Hopkins County to those who qualify including elderly, the disabled and veterans. Call 903-784-2580.
Chamber Connection: Small Businesses In Sulphur Springs To Participate In Pink Friday, Nov. 19

I’m excited to let you know that we have begun work on the 2022 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they include an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business. LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, will be contacting you in the next few weeks to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory.
Thanksgiving meal for the elderly and the less Fortunate

This Sunday Nov 21, 2021 3 families have come together to serve a free Thanksgiving meal for the elderly and the less fortunate. This will take place outside the Potato House @ 204 Connally St. We will have to go boxes ready for you to take home. Just drive up or walk up and someone will help you. We will start handing out food at 11 am. Please if you know of anyone that could use a meal let them know. This is our way of giving back to our community during this Holiday season.
Turkey Talk: Some Essential Factors To Consider Before Buying For The Holidays

By Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Every year around this time, I receive phone calls from individuals about selecting the correct size turkey, thawing, and cooking. This holiday season, the challenge of selecting and cooking a holiday turkey is further complicated by difficulties with the food supply chain. According the Dr. David Anderson, AgriLife Extension economist, a drop in production from last year is driving up the cost of turkey. He indicated that turkey numbers and pounds produced are at their lowest number since 2015, causing price per pound to increase.
Sulphur Springs, TX
