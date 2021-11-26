Christmas In Heritage Park Offered Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 2021

Each year, Karon Weatherman hosts a Golden Agers Gift Tree at the Sulphur Springs Seniors Center. Each of the individuals who have a tag on the tree are housebound and may have wishes for personal needs at Christmas time. If you would like to “adopt” a Senior Citizen whose name is on the tree, just purchase some of the items needed by that person, which are listed on their Golden Agers tag on the tree. Frequent requests are slippers, robe, bath and personal needs items, games and snack foods. The gifts you select need to be wrapped and brought back to the Senior Citizen Center between December 6th and December 17th. Then, the gifts will be distributed during Christmas week by Seniors Center volunteers. According to Karon, your gift may bless a Senior, but you will reap the biggest blessing as the anonymous giver!

