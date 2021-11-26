Grains, Livestock mixed

Corn trade is flat to a penny lower, beans are 1 to 2 cents lower, and wheat is 3 cents lower to 7 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to a penny lower at midday. Rangebound trade is continuing with trade unable to sustain moves in either direction. Ethanol margins will continue to support near-term production with holiday demand likely to keep needs higher with unleaded values sliding to crimp blender margins. Basis should remain steady to firmer short term as harvest pressure eases as more producers wrap up.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO