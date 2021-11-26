ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.J. Brown among Titans out for Sunday’s matchup with Patriots

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInjuries continue to impact the Titans, especially on offense. With running back Derrick Henry and receiver Julio Jones already on injured reserve, receiver A.J. Brown will miss Sunday’s game...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

InsideHook

Tennessee Titans Star Receiver A.J. Brown Reveals Battle With Depression

On the afternoon of Halloween during Atlanta’s 19-13 loss to the Panthers, Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley revealed why he wasn’t on the field with his team. “These past few weeks have been very challenging, and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” he posted on Twitter.
NFL
thespun.com

Titans Make Decision On WR A.J. Brown

The Tennessee Titans have dealt with a lot of injuries to star players this year. But they’re hopeful that No. 1 wide receiver A.J. Brown won’t be watching Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots from home. On Friday, the Titans announced Brown’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the...
NFL
The Spun

Titans WR A.J. Brown Opens Up About Mental Health

A.J. Brown has become well-known for what he’s able to do on the football field, but on Thursday he used his widespread platform to shed light on a subject outside his profession: mental health. Brown’s decision to open up on the matter comes less than a week after he posted...
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Titans Receiver A.J. Brown Encourages Others to Get Help For Depression

NASHVILLE – A.J. Brown has a million-dollar smile. He's also worth millions. But the Titans receiver, one of the team's brightest young stars, isn't afraid to admit things haven't always been perfect in his world. Last week, in a social media post, Brown pulled back the curtain on his life...
NFL
Sporting News

Titans WR A.J. Brown shares experience with depression in video, news conference

Last Friday, Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown shared an Instagram post detailing his experience with depression, and explaining how he once contemplated suicide. During a news conference Thursday, Brown addressed the subject of mental health further, saying that he posted the video to encourage others to seek help when they're down and not to just brush off mental health or depression.
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans at Titans: How to Cover ‘Tormentor’ A.J. Brown?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A.J. Brown has repeatedly tormented the Houston Texans’ defense. The Tennessee Titans’ prolific wide receiver has 27 career receptions for 447 yards and five touchdowns on 39 targets in four career games against the 1-8 Texans. … and on Sunday in Tennessee, here we go again. Brown...
NFL
Yardbarker

Titans Lose A.J. Brown to Injury

NASHVILLE – It looks as if the Tennessee Titans will be without wide receiver A.J. Brown as they attempt to come from behind on Sunday. They lost their leading receiver to chest injury late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. Franchise officials said his return is questionable.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans takeaways: Titans' A.J. Brown has gone on a tear vs. Houston

Texans’ takeaways Thursday when they continued preparations for Sunday’s game at Tennessee:. The Texans don’t have to worry about injured running back Derrick Henry, who has three consecutive 200-yard games against them, but they still have to worry about Titans receiver A.J. Brown. Brown, 6-1, 226, has torched the Texans...
NFL
iheart.com

Texans face challenge against Titans’ A.J. Brown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A.J. Brown has repeatedly tormented the Texans’ defense. The Tennessee Titans prolific wide receiver has 27 career receptions for 447 yards and five touchdowns on 39 targets in four career games against the 1-8 Texans. Brown has 41 catches for 567 yards and three touchdowns this season,...
NFL
MassLive.com

A.J. Brown’s ‘bravery’ in sharing depression battle impressed former Titans teammate Jonnu Smith: ‘Mental health is no joke’

FOXBOROUGH — Jonnu Smith lined up alongside A.J. Brown for two years in Tennessee. So last week when Brown shared that he’d been battling depression and suicidal thoughts during the 2020 season, his former teammate took notice. Smith said he was impressed by Brown’s “bravery” in sharing his experience and the Patriots tight end is encouraged by the way NFL players are speaking up and getting help.
NFL
NESN

A.J. Brown will not play Week 12 against the Patriots

TennesseeTitans.com’s Jim Wyatt reports A.J. Brown is out of the Titans’ Week 12 matchup with the Patriots. He is dealing with a chest injury he sustained in Week 11. Brown is Tennessee’s most targetted receiver, leading the team with 615 receiving yards and three touchdowns. There is no timeline for how long this injury will keep Brown out of the lineup. However, Tennesse should be desperate to get him back, considering how many injuries the team is currently dealing with. The Titans are already without their other star-wideout, Julio Jones and running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL in rushing yards the previous two years. For Sunday, David Long, Rashaan Evans, Nate Davis, Jeremy McNichols, and Teair Tart are also out for the Titans.
NFL
dallassun.com

Titans place WR A.J. Brown on injured reserve

The Tennessee Titans put wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve Saturday, one day before a matchup against the New England Patriots. Brown will miss the next three weeks and be eligible to return for a Thursday, Dec. 23 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Brown underwent X-rays on his...
NFL
Music City Miracles

Titans place A.J. Brown on IR, and other roster moves

Sigh. When will it end? The Tennessee Titans continue to deal with more injuries than any other team in the league. On Saturday, they placed receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve. Brown injured his hand and chest against the Texans and never returned. It seems to be the chest injury...
NFL
AllTitans

A.J. Brown Now Out Until Late December

NASHVILLE – It has become a weekly thing for the Tennessee Titans. Rule a guy out for a game one day, put him on injured reserve the next. Wide receiver A.J. Brown became the third high-profile player in as many weeks to follow that path. The Titans placed their leading receiver on injured reserve Saturday, which means he will miss at least the next three games. The earliest he can return is Week 16 against San Francisco.
NFL
