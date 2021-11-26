Located In The Maine Woods, The Wire Bridge In New Portland Is The Last Of Its Kind In America
Maine is full of historic bridges. We often share stories and road trips focused on the covered variety, but there are so many more that offer interesting glimpses into what life was like long before we were here. Once you’ve made your way through the state exploring the quintessentially quaint bridges, consider visiting this one in New Portland. It’s the last of its kind anywhere in the world and we’re proud that it calls Maine its home!
The Wire Bridge in New Portland can be visited year-round and it offers a different type of beauty in each season. You can learn more about it by visiting the website for Maine’s Northwestern Mountains where the bridge is located.
