ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Located In The Maine Woods, The Wire Bridge In New Portland Is The Last Of Its Kind In America

By Michelle
Only In Maine
Only In Maine
 4 days ago

Maine is full of historic bridges. We often share stories and road trips focused on the covered variety, but there are so many more that offer interesting glimpses into what life was like long before we were here. Once you’ve made your way through the state exploring the quintessentially quaint bridges, consider visiting this one in New Portland. It’s the last of its kind anywhere in the world and we’re proud that it calls Maine its home!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTzWJ_0d7YV4LA00
Sitting over the Carrabassett River in New Portland, the Wire Bridge is the last of its type in Maine. It's also widely believed to be the last of its kind in all of America.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dnF0l_0d7YV4LA00
Cap'n Kirk / TripAdvisor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f378n_0d7YV4LA00
The bridge gets its name from the wires (really, cables) that hold the entire structure up. Each end has granite bases with timber towers. The roadbed is wooden, which adds to its quaint feel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPJNi_0d7YV4LA00
The date of the bridge's construction is a bit unclear and it likely dates back to before the town even began keeping records.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIs8U_0d7YV4LA00
We do know that by 1866, the town of New Portland once had four of these bridges.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAXHe_0d7YV4LA00
The three others have since been torn down, making this one the very last one.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RtCJR_0d7YV4LA00
Visiting is fairly easy. Simply follow signs to reach Route 146 in North New Portland and make your way to Wire Bridge Road.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a08n1_0d7YV4LA00
It's beautiful to see any time of year, but during the holidays is extra-special.

The Wire Bridge in New Portland can be visited year-round and it offers a different type of beauty in each season. You can learn more about it by visiting the website for Maine’s Northwestern Mountains where the bridge is located.

If you love both history and the state’s bridges, we’ve got a great one for you to visit. The oldest covered bridge in Maine has been around since 1857.

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Maine

Located In Western Maine, Hillside Cottages Offer The Perfect Out-Of-The-Way Escape

Any time of year is a great time to enjoy some quiet time in Maine! Many of us can find it right where we live, but that doesn’t mean a journey off-the-beaten-path to experience a new part of the state isn’t a great idea. So many people flock to Maine in the summer and fall, […] The post Located In Western Maine, Hillside Cottages Offer The Perfect Out-Of-The-Way Escape appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

Vittles Restaurant In Maine Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey

Portland might be one of the best food cities in the country, but it’s not the only great place to eat in Maine. The state is filled with fantastic food, no matter what your favorite meal is. If you’re willing to get out of your comfort zone and take a bit of a trip, you just might find a great underrated restaurant in Maine. The one we’re featuring today is a great example!
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

The 2-Mile Walk At Fort Foster In Maine Includes A Pier That Stretches Endlessly Into The Water

Spending time outside in Maine is always a good idea. And it’s pretty lucky that there are so many ways to do it. From summiting mountain tops to strolling through your own backyard, there’s an outdoor adventure for just about everyone. If you’re in southern Maine, there’s a great park we love visiting when we’re […] The post The 2-Mile Walk At Fort Foster In Maine Includes A Pier That Stretches Endlessly Into The Water appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

Here Are The Top 13 Christmas Towns In Maine. They’re Magical.

Once Thanksgiving is behind us, it’s time to shift into holiday mode. In fact, starting the day after Halloween, many of us have just one thing on the brain: the holidays! (Guilty.) Many towns begin installing the telltale snowflakes on street lamps as early as October, but it’s not until the festive lights are up […] The post Here Are The Top 13 Christmas Towns In Maine. They’re Magical. appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
New Portland, ME
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Only In Maine

Discover A Treasure Trove Of Antiques At Wiscasset Antiques Mall In Maine

Treasure hunting is a fun way to spend a few hours or an entire day, whether we’re on the hunt for something in particular or we just enjoy the search. While quaint antique shops certainly ooze charm, the larger antique malls offer more space and sometimes an even better chance of scoring great finds. Next time you’re up for a bit of treasure hunting, make your way to Wiscasset Antiques Mall in Maine.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

This 160-Acre Park Hiding In Southern Maine Features 100-Year-Old Trees And Ancient Streams

You know how much we love a good hike here in Maine and finding them throughout the state is easy. There are so many to choose from that the hardest part is really just narrowing down the options. Or, you can do what we do which is create a long-running list of all the spots we want to check out as soon as we can! We recommend you put this state park at the top of the list. It’s beautiful, a bit lesser-known, and offers lots of fun.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

The Largest Restaurant In Maine Has 5 Dining Rooms And An Unforgettable Menu

While the last few years have taught us a ton about the value of cooking at home, there’s no denying that going out for a great meal is always high on our list. But with more people getting out and about and visiting Maine, it can be tough to find a table. Except at this […] The post The Largest Restaurant In Maine Has 5 Dining Rooms And An Unforgettable Menu appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

Some Of The Most Beautiful Hiking In Trails In Maine’s Acadia Don’t Feature Summits But Coastline Instead

Acadia National Park is one of the most defining features of Maine. As New England’s only national park, it is an obvious choice for those who love nature and the great outdoors of the region. Simply driving along Park Loop Road is a great way to see it, but hiking is another sure way to […] The post Some Of The Most Beautiful Hiking In Trails In Maine’s Acadia Don’t Feature Summits But Coastline Instead appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wire#Covered Bridge#America
Only In Maine

This Art Glass Studio Located In An Historic Church In Maine Will Teach You Tons Of New Skills

Located throughout the state are small towns and neighborhoods filled with artists who get their inspiration from the beautiful landscape and good vibes of Maine. These towns often have downtown areas with local galleries or gift shops selling locally-made goods. One town in Androscoggin County goes one step further offering a special spot in a converted brick church for those who want to learn new artistic skills!
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

One Of The Most Iconic Scenes In Maine Can Be Reached On This Flat 2-Mile Trail

Some of the most recognizable features of Maine are the lighthouses that dot the coast. From the ones that sit out on cliffs to the ones found offshore on islands, there are so many to see and appreciate. There are 65 lighthouses in total, and each one offers a different history and reason for being. […] The post One Of The Most Iconic Scenes In Maine Can Be Reached On This Flat 2-Mile Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

Take A Look At Life Inside Caribou, The Snowiest Town In Maine

Maine is certainly no stranger to snow. Every year, the coast receives anywhere from 50-70 inches, and inland receives roughly 60-110 inches of snowfall. That’s a lot of powder! Even though it may be a hassle to shovel, there are so many wonderful things about winter weather in Maine, and the endless winter activities are […] The post Take A Look At Life Inside Caribou, The Snowiest Town In Maine appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Only In Maine

Visit This Small Town Cafe In Central Maine For Out Of This World Popovers And More

Some of the most fantastic gems in Maine can be found in places off-the-beaten-path. Sticking to the coast is fine, but venture further inland and you’ll find an entire state beyond what you might imagine. We especially love the smaller restaurants, cafes, and shops that offer a touch of home cooking or handcrafted gifts. This […] The post Visit This Small Town Cafe In Central Maine For Out Of This World Popovers And More appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

The Winter Horseback Riding Trail At Carousel Horse Farm In Maine Is Pure Magic

Few things are more magical than riding on horseback. We’ve seen lots of images of people riding horses on beaches, but we had a feeling that a winter jaunt might be even more wonderful. After a bit of research, we came across this option for winter horseback riding in Maine, which is just about as […] The post The Winter Horseback Riding Trail At Carousel Horse Farm In Maine Is Pure Magic appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

One Maine Shop Was Voted To Have The Best Bacon In The State And Meat Lovers Totally Agree

It’s one thing to visit a local Maine restaurant to order your favorite meal. But it’s quite another to buy what you love and create the perfect meal at home. Many of us have perfected the art of meal preparation over the last year or two. While we can’t be sure about everyone out there, one thing we’ve loved is all the ways to prepare bacon! If you’re in the same group, head to one of our favorite shops in the state who was voted by Taste of Home to have the best bacon in Maine.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

This Trail Leading To Multiple Waterfalls In Maine Is Often Called The Grand Canyon Of The East

There are tons of trails in Maine that allow adventurers to explore beautiful landscapes and natural features. And best of all, it doesn’t even matter what part of the state you’re in! Step outside your door and you’re bound to find a hike, walk, or even a short path that leads through impressive scenery. We always have a running list of the explorations we’d like to do and the hike we’re featuring today is always near the top!
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

Few People Know The Real Reason Billboards In Maine Are Banned

Anyone driving through Maine has noticed that the beautiful views from any road are completely visible. There are no advertising billboards blocking the forests, coasts, and mountains. This makes road trips in Maine even better. But there are times when we take this for granted. It’s not until we’re driving through a state without this […] The post Few People Know The Real Reason Billboards In Maine Are Banned appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

The Remarkable Bridge In Maine That Everyone Should Visit At Least Once

Maine has a lot of water, including coastline and lots of rivers and lakes. With all that water, it’s not surprising that we’ve got a ton of really interesting bridges. From the quaint covered bridges that link town to town and the little, quirky ones that are mostly just meant to be fun for little […] The post The Remarkable Bridge In Maine That Everyone Should Visit At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

This Year-Round Indoor Farmers Market In Maine Is The Best Place To Spend Your Weekend

In Maine, we love the abundance of local goods that can be found in every corner of the state. If you love the idea of supporting local businesses, you’ll be pleased with just how easy it is to do here. One of the best ways is by purchasing the things you love from local farms, and farmers markets make that incredibly easy. This one, located in Waldo County, is open year-round with a fun indoor winter location, too.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

We Just Found The Perfect Coastal Cottage In Maine And It’s For Sale

When people think of Maine, images of a rocky coast often come to mind. Waves crashing against the land and sea spray flying through the air are not uncommon to find on a perfect day near the water. The only thing better than imagining that is enjoying it in person and the best way to […] The post We Just Found The Perfect Coastal Cottage In Maine And It’s For Sale appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
Only In Maine

Only In Maine

2K+
Followers
541
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Maine is for people who LOVE the Pine Tree State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy