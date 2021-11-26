Located In The Maine Woods, The Wire Bridge In New Portland Is The Last Of Its Kind In America

Maine is full of historic bridges. We often share stories and road trips focused on the covered variety, but there are so many more that offer interesting glimpses into what life was like long before we were here. Once you’ve made your way through the state exploring the quintessentially quaint bridges, consider visiting this one in New Portland. It’s the last of its kind anywhere in the world and we’re proud that it calls Maine its home!

Sitting over the Carrabassett River in New Portland, the Wire Bridge is the last of its type in Maine. It's also widely believed to be the last of its kind in all of America.

Cap'n Kirk / TripAdvisor

The bridge gets its name from the wires (really, cables) that hold the entire structure up. Each end has granite bases with timber towers. The roadbed is wooden, which adds to its quaint feel.

The date of the bridge's construction is a bit unclear and it likely dates back to before the town even began keeping records.

We do know that by 1866, the town of New Portland once had four of these bridges.

The three others have since been torn down, making this one the very last one.

Visiting is fairly easy. Simply follow signs to reach Route 146 in North New Portland and make your way to Wire Bridge Road.

It's beautiful to see any time of year, but during the holidays is extra-special.

The Wire Bridge in New Portland can be visited year-round and it offers a different type of beauty in each season. You can learn more about it by visiting the website for Maine’s Northwestern Mountains where the bridge is located.

