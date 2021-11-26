The Top 11 Most Popular Movies of All Time On Netflix

Netflix’s most expensive movie by far to be produced, costing $200 million was released on November 5, 2021, called Red Notice. Stars including Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot had a big role in this movie and performed incredibly. Ryan Reynolds, known for his role in Deadpool, portrays the role of Nolan Booth, an art thief, striving to become the world’s greatest art thief by aiming to steal Cleopatra’s eggs that were gifted to her by Roman general Mark Antony on her wedding night. Dwayne Johnson, an FBI profiler referred to as John Hartley, is trying to catch a crook known as The Bishop who is the world’s most wanted art thief as he hesitantly became Booth’s partner in crime to do so. They go on a mission facing various obstacles to catch the crook who has the goal of stealing all three of Cleopatra’s bejeweled eggs with different intentions in mind.

