ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Top 11 Most Popular Movies of All Time On Netflix

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese flicks racked up millions of hours in view time!. Netflix is switching things up behind-the-scenes. The streaming giant recently introduced a brand new way of calculating their most popular movies, which looks at the total number of hours a film was viewed in the first 28 days after its premiere....

toofab.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

13 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Take a look at the new Netflix movie offerings for these first two weeks of November 2021, and you'll notice some patterns. With the holidays closing in and the end of the year approaching, there are plenty of new holiday movies and Oscar hopefuls to be found on the service. But that's not all that's just landed. In addition to a fairytale-like Santa origin story, a critically acclaimed period drama, and a new Western packed with movie stars, you'll also find some returning old favorites. So read on to see our picks for what movies to catch on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Joe Pesci
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Frank Sheeran
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Jimmy Hoffa
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Greg Rucka
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
signalscv.com

Watch Full ‘Venom 2’ Free Streaming: Is it on Disney Plus or Netflix?

Where to stream Venom 2 online? Can you watch Venom 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video or other services? Can you stream the Action & Science Fiction movie Venom 2, directed by Andy Serkis & starring Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Tom Hardy & Woody Harrelson on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime?
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Henry Cavill Basically Already Is James Bond

Henry Cavill stands in a Miami hotel room looking like a comic book drawing made real. He’s 6-foot-2 but seems taller because he’s so broad. His muscles stretch an ordinary camel-colored knit shirt into a bulky superhero outfit. “I’m amazed how many people recognize me with a mask on,” the actor says, and it’s unclear if he’s being modest or truly doesn’t know how cinematic he looks — even his wavy jet-black hair with its jagged widow’s peak would give him away (you may recognize this hairline from films such as Mission Impossible: Fallout). Yet as we sit down for the first...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In November 2021

This month, we’re saying hello to the holiday season and goodbye to a number of movies and shows on Netflix. More than 100 titles are joining the streaming platform in November, but at least 40 are set to depart. That number includes Ryan Coogler’s biographical drama “Fruitvale Station,” which leaves on Nov. 11.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European
bloody-disgusting.com

Six New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Plus a New Netflix Series from the Director of ‘Train to Busan’!

New horror releases tend to slow down a bit on the road to the holidays, and honestly that’s not a bad thing because it gives us a chance to catch up on all the stuff we missed earlier in the year. During this past Halloween Season alone, so many new movies were released that we can guarantee nobody reading this is entirely caught up, so make good use of the downtime!
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

The Best Movies Based On True Stories To Watch Streaming

Sometimes an event, a group, or person comes along with a tale so fascinating and engaging (for one reason or another) that it captivates the world. More times than not when that happens, those stories are turned into riveting movies detailing people's strengths (and weaknesses), merits, and other aspects, creating amazing cinematic experiences in the process.
MOVIES
cowboysindians.com

New Westerns Worth Your Time

Here are a few new films that should interest C&I readers this fall and winter. Whether you prefer to watch a classic movie or a binge-worthy TV series, there’s plenty of new westerns worth adding to your must-watch list. The Power of the Dog. Benedict Cumberbatch has been generating awards...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Funniest American Movie Of All Time

Among the most famous early American films were comedies. Early screen stars included Buster Keaton, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, Harold Lloyd, and at the top of the list genius Charlie Chaplin. The genre is so important that the American Film Institute has its own list of best comedies–“AFI’s 100 YEARS…100 LAUGHS the 100 funniest […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Army
247wallst.com

The Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movies of All Time

In 2020, the highest-grossing movie in the U.S. — the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence action comedy “Bad Boys for Life” — was rated R. Since 1968, when the Motion Picture Association instituted its film rating system, over half the movies they’ve considered have been assigned an R (“restricted”) rating for containing adult material such as persistent profanity, graphic and realistic violence, nudity, or drug use.
MOVIES
clarkchronicle.com

Netflix’s Highest Costing Movie, Red Notice

Netflix’s most expensive movie by far to be produced, costing $200 million was released on November 5, 2021, called Red Notice. Stars including Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot had a big role in this movie and performed incredibly. Ryan Reynolds, known for his role in Deadpool, portrays the role of Nolan Booth, an art thief, striving to become the world’s greatest art thief by aiming to steal Cleopatra’s eggs that were gifted to her by Roman general Mark Antony on her wedding night. Dwayne Johnson, an FBI profiler referred to as John Hartley, is trying to catch a crook known as The Bishop who is the world’s most wanted art thief as he hesitantly became Booth’s partner in crime to do so. They go on a mission facing various obstacles to catch the crook who has the goal of stealing all three of Cleopatra’s bejeweled eggs with different intentions in mind.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Gladiator 2' Script Is Finished, Confirms Ridley Scott

A Gladiator sequel was officially greenlit by Paramount in November 2018, and director Ridley Scott has now confirmed the script for the film is written. While Scott has kept himself quite busy as of recent, with two major releases this year in The Last Duel and House of Gucci, he will still tackle the continuing story of Gladiator. Peter Craig (The Town, The Batman) has written the sequel, which is expected to follow Lucius, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the 2000 film.
MOVIES
IGN

Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now

Halloween may be over, but horror movies have no limit on enjoyment. As one of the most prolific and profitable subgenres in cinema, audiences are always in the mood for some spooky scaries. Fortunately, thanks to the accessibility of streaming services, places like Netflix are home to a plethora of chilling choices. Between original offerings and licensed titles, there’s a horror movie for anyone and everyone. To get you started, we’ve tracked down some of the must-see horror titles currently available to stream on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
thebrag.com

Ridley Scott thinks superhero movies are “boring as shit”

Ridley Scott loves to try out a genre or two. This year alone saw the arrival of his historical epic The Last Duel and his biopic drama House of Gucci. Don’t expect him to be making a superhero blockbuster anytime soon though. Scott has become the latest big-name director to...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy