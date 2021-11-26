ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Crashes on New Variant Implications

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude suffered one of worst crashes on record this Black Friday. Oil prices suffered one of the largest ever one-day plunges, crashing more than 11% on Black Friday as a new coronavirus strain sparked fears that renewed lockdowns will hurt global demand. The crash, the 7th largest ever for...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 47

JCARSC
4d ago

Demos setting the stage for mail in voting to steal another election

Reply(37)
13
UpNorthLive.com

Fact Check Team: When could we start to see gas prices go down?

WASHINGTON (TND)- Americans are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to dig a hole in our wallets. Today’s price per gallon is a dollar more than last year’s average. Recently, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in an interview that “over 7,000 leases that have been given...
TRAFFIC
101 WIXX

Oil bound for gains as OPEC+ guards supply, but virus threat looms

(Reuters) – Oil prices will stay elevated into next year as OPEC+ keeps a tight leash on supply despite U.S.-led strategic crude releases, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, but a COVID-19 resurgence fuelled by the Omicron variant could loom large over the outlook. A survey of 39 economists and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
erienewsnow.com

Here's how your gas could hit $5 a gallon

The surge in oil prices this year has angered drivers, tainted Americans' views on the economy and confounded both the White House and Federal Reserve. Unfortunately, JPMorgan Chase says the oil spike is just getting started. In a new report on Monday, JPMorgan warned clients that Brent crude oil will...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Cushing Crude Inventories Are Rising As Oil Prices Fall

Crude stocks at Cushing have been rising in recent weeks, with another build expected for the last week, amid the sell-off in WTI Crude on Friday triggered by fears of the Omicron variant and low liquidity on the long U.S. weekend, energy analytics provider OilX said on Tuesday. Tuesday’s reading...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
invezz.com

Crude oil price in oversold territory ahead of the OPEC+ meeting

Crude oil price is in the oversold territory with an RSI of 28. Both the WTI and Brent futures are on a downtrend as a reaction to the Omicron variant. Investors are eyeing the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Thursday. Crude oil price remains on a downtrend ahead of the OPEC+...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Oil Pricing#Traffic Accident#American#Covid
AFP

OPEC+ meets under pressure from Biden and Omicron

OPEC+ oil producers meet Thursday under pressure from US President Joe Biden, who has opened up his country's taps hoping to bring down crude prices, and a new Covid-19 variant that has complicated the equation. The meeting "is shaping up to be one of the most significant since the pandemic demand recovery began, and the key signal will be how much more oil will be added to supply to start the new year," said Peter McNally, an analyst at the Third Bridge think tank. After coming under heavy pressure to step up production, leading members the United States, China, India and Japan last week announced that they would dip into their strategic reserves to help bring down crude prices, after a surge that has undermined economic recovery. Biden called it a "major initiative", with analysts estimating the injection at between 65 and 80 million barrels, including 50 million from the United States alone.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy

One day—that was all it took oil prices to plunge by more than a tenth after health authorities announced the identification of the latest potentially dangerous coronavirus variant in Southern Africa. Brent crude dropped from over $80 to about $72 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate fell to $68 per barrel in the space of less than 24 hours, days after prices reacted to the release of 50 million barrels from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve by rising. And with Brent at $72, OPEC is almost certain to halt its policy of supply increase.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Oil Update - November 2021

Having failed to convince OPEC+ to cooperate, oil will be released from strategic petroleum reserves of numerous countries, including the United States. My forecast for the November WTI price range was completely wrong because of at least three factors. First, the Biden administration was determined to reduce oil prices, either by having OPEC+ produce more oil or by coordinating with countries to withdraw oil from their respective strategic petroleum reserves. Having failed to convince OPEC+ to cooperate, oil will be released from strategic petroleum reserves of numerous countries, including the United States. Second, Austria went into lockdown because of its COVID situation. Some feared Austria might be the first domino in Europe. And third, last Friday, oil prices tanked on the WHO’s announcement of a new COVID variant named Omicron.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices rise on bets OPEC+ will hold off output hike

MELBOURNE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, extending a rebound from last week’s plunge on growing expectations major producers would pause plans to add crude supply in January amid uncertainty over the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 99...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

U.S. natural gas sinks, on track for worst month in three years

U.S. natural gas futures slid Tuesday to the lowest level in nearly three months as warmer-than-expected winter forecasts sent prices tumbling. The contract for January delivery fell as much as 7% to trade at $4.51 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), a price last seen on Sept. 1. The weakness builds on Monday's drop, which saw the contract settle 11.37% lower at $4.85 per MMBtu.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Trader Super-Cycle Belief Has Been Dented

Without that belief, the likelihood of prices regaining $85 per barrel quickly appears limited. Trader belief in a super-cycle has been dented. That’s according to oil and gas analysts at Standard Chartered, who noted that, without that belief, the likelihood of prices regaining $85 per barrel quickly, let alone pushing on beyond $100 per barrel, appears limited.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

U.S. Moves to Cool Tensions With Saudis Over Oil Prices

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is trying to re-focus its energy relationship with top Middle East OPEC countries, notably Saudi Arabia, after a period of tension between Washington and Riyadh over high oil prices. Amos Hochstein, the top American energy diplomat, held meetings this week with officials in the Middle East,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

