Rather than using a fake or pre-cut tree this year, spend a morning wandering the fields at these farms where you can cut your own Christmas tree in the lower Hudson Valley, NY. Each farm has a selection of live Christmas trees and allows you to pick your own tree from its natural setting, cut it down and cart it home. Most Christmas tree farms near Rockland County (including tree farms in Westchester, Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, and New Jersey) are slated to open on Thanksgiving weekend, but it’s a good idea to call to confirm dates and availability before visiting. And if you want to make a day trip of it, check out these farms near NYC and on Long Island.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO