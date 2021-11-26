Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 7, 8 spoilers

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see Law & Order: Organized Crime after the fact?. We feel like, in general, there’s always going to be depend for both of these episodes. That’s just a consequence of the greatness of this franchise. It’s got a dedicated audience, and we know that the hype is even greater for the next episodes because of the planned crossover. Not only are you going to see a lot of Benson and Stabler together, but these stories feature the return of Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley. He’s one of the most notable franchise Big Bads in quite some time, and it’s looking increasingly likely that Barba of all people is going to represent him!
