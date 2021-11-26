Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 7, 8 spoilers

Following tonight’s new episode, are you eager to get The Equalizer season 2 episode 8 return date? What about a good sense of what could be coming next?. There are a few different things that we should get into here, but let’s begin by sharing some of the unfortunate news: All signs point to you waiting a good while to see the series back on the air. Because of various holiday-related programs, we know that CBS is set up with programming from now until Christmas Day and no more episodes of the Queen Latifah series are on the schedule. It’s unlikely that they would air an episode in between Christmas and New Year’s, so the earliest we would expect to see the show back is in early January.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO