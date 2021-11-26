ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts vs. Bucs: Final injury report in Week 12

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yAoLV_0d7YTni400

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) released their final injury reports Friday with designations ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the Colts didn’t rule any players out for the matchup on Friday—the second week in a row that’s happened—they do have two key players listed as questionable.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 12:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (11/24) Thur. (11/25) Fri. (11/26) Status

G Quenton Nelson Ankle DNP DNP FP Quest.

CB T.J. Carrie Knee LP FP FP

WR T.Y. Hilton Toe LP FP FP

LB Darius Leonard Ankle LP LP FP Quest.

Notes

  • LG Quenton Nelson logged a full practice on Friday, which is huge for his chance to play. Barring a setback with how he responds over the weekend, Nelson should play in Week 12.
  • The same goes for LB Darius Leonard, who will still be battling an ankle injury. But the fact that he was full on Friday is a big deal for his status.
  • S Khari Willis wasn’t designated to return to practice this week from the injured reserve list so it is unlikely he plays in Week 12.

Here is the final injury report for the Bucs in Week 12:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (11/24) Thur. (11/25) Fri. (11/26) Status

WR Antonio Brown Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out

WR Mike Evans Back DNP DNP FP

G Ali Marpet Abdomen DNP DNP DNP Doubtful

LB Devin White Quad DNP LP LP Quest.

S Mike Edwards Groin LP LP FP

WR Chris Godwin Foot LP FP FP

DT Vita Vea Knee LP LP LP Quest.

TE Rob Gronkowski Back FP FP DNP

DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches Ankle FP FP FP

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Shoulder FP DNP FP

QB Tom Brady Rest — DNP FP

DT Steve McLendon Rest — DNP DNP

DT Ndamukong Suh Rest — — DNP

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Message For The Colts

It doesn’t matter if he’s suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the New England Patriots, Tom Brady absolutely loves beating the Indianapolis Colts. Following this Sunday’s win, Brady was asked if it’s still a thrill to beat the Colts. He kept his response very short, telling reporters, “Oh yeah. Absolutely.”
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts’ Injury Report, Week 11: Darius Leonard Active; Marlon Mack, Antwaun Woods Among Those Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Among those inactive are running back Marlon Mack, tackle Julien Davenport, tackle/guard Will Fries, wide receiver Mike Strachan and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods. Linebacker Darius Leonard, who was listed as ‘questionable’ with a hand and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Steve Mclendon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If you're in the red, you'll get Colts vs. Bucs on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) are preparing to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) for a crucial Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. While the Colts have been surging with five wins in their last six games and are coming off an upset win over the Bills, the Buccaneers are currently being viewed as arguably the team to beat in the NFC.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Opening NFL odds Week 12 - Colts 2.5-point dogs at home vs Bucs

Every Sunday, our partners at DraftKings take an early look ahead to the following week’s games. If you’re looking to get an early start, visit the Opening Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. After a convincing win in Buffalo, the Colts appear to be building some momentum. They did not get a...
NFL
wagertalk.com

Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Bucs Predictions and Odds Week 12

Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Bucs Betting Preview. WagerTalk NFL handicapper Andy Lang offers his Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Bucs NFL Week 12 betting preview for Sunday, November 28. At the time of posting, the Buccaneers are a 3-point road favorite in Indianapolis, with the total sitting at 53 points.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Bucs#Ankle Injury#American Football#Limited Participant#Cb#Wr#Lg#Dnp Fp#Dt Ndamukong Suh Rest
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

1 ruled out, 4 questionable in Colts vs. Bucs

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) released their final injury report on Friday, included with designations for the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Only one player was ruled out for the game while both teams had two players each listed as questionable. The Bucs had...
NFL
1075thefan.com

Can the Colts Sustain Their Level of Play vs the Bucs? JMV Makes His Week 12 NFL Picks!

Indianapolis – After a whirlwind of a Week 11 that saw the top 2 teams in the AFC lose and the fight for the wildcard tighten up, JMV is ready to make his Week 12 NFL picks against the spread! After a hot start to the season that began with being 10 games over .500, JMV has fallen below .500 with a 6-9 record in Week 11. As JMV fades with his picks, it may be time to fade JMV with your wagers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Bucs: NFL experts make Week 12 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) are preparing for one of their biggest matchups of the season when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) come to Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 12 bout. As the Colts look to stay in the hunt for a wild-card spot, they’ll be doing so against arguably the best team in the NFL. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are 3.5-point road favorites in this matchup despite the Colts’ recent surge with five wins in their last six games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Bucs WR Antonio Brown (ankle) ruled out for Week 12 vs. Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown for at least one more week. Brown has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told the media Friday. He suffered an ankle injury in Tampa Bay’s Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and hasn’t played since.
NFL
Pewter Report

Week 12 Most Disappointing: Bucs at Colts

The Bucs won a game on Sunday that can only be described as a roller coaster of emotions. They defeated the Colts, 38-31, on the road following a 10-point deficit a halftime and a furious comeback in the second half. Backed by five turnovers from the defense and the offense...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Bucs: Staff picks and predictions for Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) are all but set to battle it out in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Entering the weekend as 3.5-point underdogs at home, the Colts are hoping to keep their fortunes rolling. They’ve won five out of their last six while coming off of a big upset win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. The Bucs have been rolling and are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC.
NFL
USA Today

Bucs vs. Colts: Top matchups to watch for Tampa Bay in Week 12

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to start a new winning streak after ending a two-game skid, but they’ll have to do it on the road in Week 12 against a hot Indianapolis Colts team. Here are the top matchups to watch for the Bucs heading into Sunday’s game:. Colts...
NFL
FOX Sports

Bucs-Colts, Rams-Packers, Browns-Ravens highlight Week 12 By The Numbers

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (7-3) at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (6-5) Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Buccaneers and Colts since 2019. This is a matchup of the NFL’s leading rusher (Jonathan Taylor with 1,122 rushing yards) against the NFL’s best rushing defense (Buccaneers are allowing 78.4 rushing YPG). 15-4: Tom...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

The Top Bucs vs. Colts Player Props Picks

Suddenly, Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts cannot be stopped. However, the league’s leading rusher and scorer will get an immense test here as he squares off against the NFL’s best run-stopping unit, a Tampa Bay group that has been the toughest against the rush for several years now. This game is of paramount importance to both teams’ playoff aspirations and will be littered with interesting individual matchups.
NFL
USA Today

Bucs vs. Colts Week 12 preview: Everything you need to know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hoping to build a winning streak Sunday when they travel north to face the Indianapolis Colts. From injuries and matchups to storylines and more, here’s everything you need to know heading into this Week 12 matchup:
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy