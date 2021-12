Former Dutch midfielder Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has been announced as the new Rangers boss following Steven Gerrard’s departure last week. Van Bronckhorst returns to Ibrox after a successful stint as a player in the late 1990s, where he secured five major honours and a domestic treble in 1998-99. The Dutchman was always held in high regard by the Rangers faithful, and subsequent moves to Arsenal and Barcelona demonstrated his class in some of Europe’s biggest leagues.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO