Here are five businesses that are coming soon to McKinney. 1. Starbucks is bringing two new locations to McKinney. The first will open at 3651 Virginia Parkway next spring. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed this location will feature a drive-thru and a patio. The second Starbucks is planned for the corner of US 380 and Hardin Boulevard in McKinney at 1751 N. Hardin Blvd. This cafe is slated to open in summer 2022 and will also feature a drive-thru and patio, the spokesperson said. The Seattle-based coffee company is known for its wide variety of hot and cold espresso drinks, including its frappuccino blended beverages. Customers can also order ahead through the Starbucks app. www.starbucks.com.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO